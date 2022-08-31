Watch This 80's UltraNautics JetStar 1250 Jet Boat Cruise Again After Sitting for 20 Years

If you can fix a car, you fix a boat. In fact, you can fix pretty much anything with a gas engine in it. The underlying principle is the same. Chris of NoNonsenseKnowHow is obsessed with breathing new life into these old relics. In a recent upload, he got wind of a rotting UltraNautics JetStar 1250 jet boat that had been abandoned for 20 years. He set out to revive it.
Chris of NoNonsenseKnowHow lives under one basic principle. If it’s not seized up, it can definitely run. He recently went on an epic 2,500-mile road trip with a 1974 Ford Torino Elite that he’d bought in Las Vegas and had been sitting for 15 years. It was a fantastic trip across the country – but not without a few mechanical-induced stopovers.
He recently got wind of an 80s UltraNautics JetStar 1250 jet boat that had been sitting for 20 years. According to the owner, it was last in water in 2001. It had been sitting under a tarp ever since. He had to part ways with it since his rented storage yard was closing.
The jet boat wasn’t in the best condition. Apart from the apparent rat infestation, its interior bits needed some TLC. Fortunately, the engine looked pristine.
Like anyone looking to revive an old classic, the first order of business is finding out if the engine still runs. After checking the airbox for critter nests, lubing up the cylinders, and attempting to turn the engine manually, Chris was convinced it was a healthy power plant.
Still, the two-stroke engine needed a little work. After some inspection, he discovered the diaphragm was torn, and the throttle cable was wonky. The carburetor also required a little detailing since it was gummed up.
Well, with a little mechanical knowledge and a few trips to the local tool shop, the two-stroker roared to life.
After hooking up a makeshift fuel tank, it was time to take it out for a spin on the river. It ran fine, but on only one cylinder, thanks to a carburetion issue he quickly fixed.
We recommend watching the video below for Chris’ full revival tutorial of the ’80s jet boat. You could learn a thing or two about reviving these old classics.
