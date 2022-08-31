Watch This 80's UltraNautics JetStar 1250 Jet Boat Cruise Again After Sitting for 20 Years

If you can fix a car, you fix a boat. In fact, you can fix pretty much anything with a gas engine in it. The underlying principle is the same. Chris of NoNonsenseKnowHow is obsessed with breathing new life into these old relics. In a recent upload, he got wind of a rotting UltraNautics JetStar 1250 jet boat that had been abandoned for 20 years. He set out to revive it.

12 photos