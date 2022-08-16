1974 Ford Torino Elite Sitting for 15 Years Takes 2,500-Mile Drive, Not Without Issues

The classic barn find world might be the most lucrative market in the auto business, but it’s also filled with a lot of uncertainty. There’s always the risk of failing to sell at a profit, getting duped for a replica, or worse, buying an unrevivable car. Chris of the NoNonsenseKnowHow YouTube channel recently found a 1974 Torino Elite that had been sitting for 15 years, and took a chance.
The 1974 Ford Torino Elite was a personal luxury car produced between 1974 and 1976 for the North American market. The Grand Torino Elite was its first model, but was later simplified to Torino Elite for the next consecutive years.
Ford developed this two-door coupe as a junior model to Thurnderbird to compete with industry favorites of the era, including the Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Buick Regal, Pontiac Grand Prix, and Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, among others.
Chris didn’t stumble upon this gem by chance. He’d taken a trip to Las Vegas with his girlfriend, looking for a car to drive back home.
“Jen wanted to go on a vacation. I said let’s go out to Las Vegas, and I’ll buy a mid-sized luxury vehicle we could drive it home. She said, that’s awesome,” he revealed.
Chris found this classic luxury car on Facebook Market and fell in love with it instantly. The 1974 Torino Elite belonged to the seller’s dad. It was abandoned after he got sick and didn’t get enough time to take care of it.
Even though it’s been sitting for 15 years, it’s not rotting uncared for in a field or barn like most cars of its era. The interior is clean, and the engine looks mint enough to run.
Chris was looking to troubleshoot the 1974 Ford Torino Elite and drive it 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) to his home in Pennsylvania.
After fidgeting with the car for a few days, the Torino Elite came to life. It’s not in the best condition (stalled on him a couple of times), but it's good enough for a road trip.
Do you think the 1974 Torino Elite will make it to Pennsylvania without a tow? Catch that action in the video below.
Ford developed this two-door coupe as a junior model to Thurnderbird to compete with industry favorites of the era, including the Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Buick Regal, Pontiac Grand Prix, and Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, among others.
Chris didn’t stumble upon this gem by chance. He’d taken a trip to Las Vegas with his girlfriend, looking for a car to drive back home.
“Jen wanted to go on a vacation. I said let’s go out to Las Vegas, and I’ll buy a mid-sized luxury vehicle we could drive it home. She said, that’s awesome,” he revealed.
Chris found this classic luxury car on Facebook Market and fell in love with it instantly. The 1974 Torino Elite belonged to the seller’s dad. It was abandoned after he got sick and didn’t get enough time to take care of it.
Even though it’s been sitting for 15 years, it’s not rotting uncared for in a field or barn like most cars of its era. The interior is clean, and the engine looks mint enough to run.
Chris was looking to troubleshoot the 1974 Ford Torino Elite and drive it 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) to his home in Pennsylvania.
After fidgeting with the car for a few days, the Torino Elite came to life. It’s not in the best condition (stalled on him a couple of times), but it's good enough for a road trip.
Do you think the 1974 Torino Elite will make it to Pennsylvania without a tow? Catch that action in the video below.