1974 Ford Torino Elite Sitting for 15 Years Takes 2,500-Mile Drive, Not Without Issues

The classic barn find world might be the most lucrative market in the auto business, but it’s also filled with a lot of uncertainty. There’s always the risk of failing to sell at a profit, getting duped for a replica, or worse, buying an unrevivable car. Chris of the NoNonsenseKnowHow YouTube channel recently found a 1974 Torino Elite that had been sitting for 15 years, and took a chance.

11 photos