Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Tackles the 'Ring, Kia EV6 GT's Brother From Another Mother Looks Heavy

A couple of weeks ago, our vigilant spy photographers nabbed a prototype of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N doing the rounds on the Nurburgring, and now we have the video to go with it.
Looking like an oversized hot hatch, the sporty electric crossover wore its new camouflage, and seemed to be in the production-ready specification.
Essentially a re-bodied version of the Kia EV6 GT, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is expected to use the same powertrain as its cousin, which features two electric motors, one mounted at the front and the other one at the rear. The combined output and torque of 576 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque enable a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and a 161 mph (259 kph) top speed in the EV6 GT.
Backing up the assembly is the 77.4 kWh battery pack, with an 800-volt electric system. The Korean automaker claims that it can sip electrons up to 80% of its capacity, from 10%, in less than 18 minutes, on the condition that you plug it in at a 350 kW charging station.
Hyundai’s first electric N model, the Ioniq 5 N, features a new grille, bulging hood, and rear spoiler that dips in the middle. The wheels are also bigger, and they were shod in Pirelli P Zero tires by the looks of it, which improve traction during high-speed cornering. The interior has yet to open up to the camera, but it could get a pair of bucket seats up front, next to other updates.
It has been reported that the Ioniq 5 N will be officially unveiled in the next few months, and it should be a 2023 model once it debuts. The first units of the electric sporty crossover from Hyundai might start arriving at dealers early next year.
