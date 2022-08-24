Sprintec Jet Boat Has More Power Than a Camaro ZL1, Took 800 Hours to Build

We recently had a look at a man from Washington who decided his PWC would be better off with a Chevrolet V8 inside. As this kind of watercraft should be light and agile, that might not be the best idea ever. But if we're talking about a boat that can carry as many as four passengers, then you have to bring out the big guns.
While jet boats seem to be increasingly more popular in the United States these days, there's one place on Earth where they are almost glorified as art.
A trip down to New Zealand will reveal plenty of insane jet boats, the likes of which you might have not even heard of before. You might remember our interview with NZ graphic designer Andrew Stewart, and he confessed to blacking out while riding shotgun in such a machine.
That's what experiencing high Gs will do to a person in certain circumstances. Speaking of which, the Sprintec four-seater we came across can hit 4+ Gs of lateral force if you're up to the task.
If that doesn't describe the sheer insanity of this Chevy-powered watercraft, there is even more information for you to take in. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 2.5 seconds. That's the equivalent of modern hypercars and superbikes.
Chevrolet V8 engine that churns out 700 hp. According to the seller, the specification of this engine recommends it for both performance and reliability. And by the likes of it, it only has 12 hours of running time recorded.
Even to the untrained eye, this looks like a racing machine from the get-go. If the Lava Orange paint job doesn't do the trick, then it's either the roll cage or the huge exhaust pipes on the back that will tip you off on the matter.
It was built by Peter Caughey at Sprintec Boats to celebrate his 30-year-long career in Jet Sprint racing. And that should be an additional testament to the quality of the job. But that also means this isn't going to come cheap. The asking price is NZ$199,500 ($124,115). So this jet boat has more power than a Camaro ZL1, but it's also almost twice as expensive.
One other minor inconvenience worth noting if you haven't figured it out already is that the item is located in Rangiora, New Zealand. That's just over 6,835 miles (11,000 km) away from Los Angeles.
The seller has also included a video of the boat in action, which does a much better job at explaining how insane it is than words could ever do. If you're seriously considering pulling the trigger on this, you might want to go for the optional driver training with Pete himself before taking it away.
A trip down to New Zealand will reveal plenty of insane jet boats, the likes of which you might have not even heard of before. You might remember our interview with NZ graphic designer Andrew Stewart, and he confessed to blacking out while riding shotgun in such a machine.
That's what experiencing high Gs will do to a person in certain circumstances. Speaking of which, the Sprintec four-seater we came across can hit 4+ Gs of lateral force if you're up to the task.
If that doesn't describe the sheer insanity of this Chevy-powered watercraft, there is even more information for you to take in. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 2.5 seconds. That's the equivalent of modern hypercars and superbikes.
Chevrolet V8 engine that churns out 700 hp. According to the seller, the specification of this engine recommends it for both performance and reliability. And by the likes of it, it only has 12 hours of running time recorded.
Even to the untrained eye, this looks like a racing machine from the get-go. If the Lava Orange paint job doesn't do the trick, then it's either the roll cage or the huge exhaust pipes on the back that will tip you off on the matter.
It was built by Peter Caughey at Sprintec Boats to celebrate his 30-year-long career in Jet Sprint racing. And that should be an additional testament to the quality of the job. But that also means this isn't going to come cheap. The asking price is NZ$199,500 ($124,115). So this jet boat has more power than a Camaro ZL1, but it's also almost twice as expensive.
One other minor inconvenience worth noting if you haven't figured it out already is that the item is located in Rangiora, New Zealand. That's just over 6,835 miles (11,000 km) away from Los Angeles.
The seller has also included a video of the boat in action, which does a much better job at explaining how insane it is than words could ever do. If you're seriously considering pulling the trigger on this, you might want to go for the optional driver training with Pete himself before taking it away.