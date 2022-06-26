Creating Race Car Liveries Is a Job This Man Loves, Also Has the Skills To Pull It Off

Imagine the following scenario. You're building a car for drifting. And for your first event, there are a total of 60 registered drivers. That means a total of 60 cars will be on the track during the weekend. You have to remember that you aren't just competing for a spot on the podium.
You are also fighting for the attention of fans, media, and sponsors. So how do you plan on standing out from the crowd? Sure, going out with a 1,000-hp car with a strange engine swap is going to help, but that's not all there is to it.
When scrolling through social media feeds, people need to see some vivid colors. They need something that will stop them from mindlessly browsing around so that they can notice you. And a well-executed livery is the key to that moment of attention. If your car is wrapped with a cool design, it will be easier for fans to recognize you.
New Zealand.
Andrew Stewart has been creating custom liveries for the automotive industry for over a decade now, and his skills are about as sharp as a Japanese katana sword. His passion for fast cars started at a young age.
"We would hop in the car as a family and head off to watch Rally events, Speedway, circuit racing, boat racing, you name it!" Andrew also remembers randomly coming across a Jet Sprint Boat Racing event at one point, and the V8 sounds he heard back then still echo in his ears today.
With Australia being close by, Andrew even got to see several V8 Supercars races when he was growing up. But it would be through his uncle that he would kickstart a career in the automotive industry: "My uncles had Speedway race cars. I would help in the pits to clean cars during events. Their team eventually started my career and AWS Graphics."
Given his job, Andrew has also been lucky enough to ride shotgun in quite a few insane cars over the years. He has fond memories of being a passenger in an original Hannu Mikkola Woolmark MK1 Ford Escort WRC car. Surviving a 111 mph (180 kph) crash in a friend's Mitsubishi Lancer Evo Tommi Makinen Group A car wasn't exactly as fun, but no one was hurt and that just adds to the collection of cool stories to think about when he's going to be old.
We were curious to find out what kind of cars Andrew has been driving over the years, and he mentioned an MK2 Ford Escort Ghia which he rolled down the hill at a rally sprint event and an MK2 Escort RS which he still owns to this day.
Even though he started with Speedway cars, most of Andrew's clients come from drifting. You'll see AWS Graphics liveries on plenty of cars in both Europe, North America, and of course Australia. Looking at some of his most renowned designs include one that was fitted on a WRC Hyundai and a few NASCAR teams that we can't disclose due to an active NDA. Over the years, he has also been providing his services to huge companies such as Red Bull, Hot Wheels, Toyota, and Monster Energy.
Formula Drift Subaru BRZ, the Hyundai i20 R5 WRC car, and the Sailor 7 project he created for Youtuber and race driver Collete Davis.
Curious about how much time one design takes him from start to finish, we asked him to walk us through the process: "It depends if I have the template for the car drawn up. Templates take about three hours. The design of a drift car can take anywhere from one hour to five hours. But there have been occasions when I spent a whole lot more time for more complex liveries"
Seeing some of the artwork AWS Graphics has created over the years might inspire you to either ask him to design your car or even take up a career in the automotive industry. Either way, his vision just goes to show how exciting and vastly diverse the automotive industry is nowadays. The video below depicts a Supercharged BMW M3 E92 GT4 that previously won the European Drift Championship, and was designed by Andrew himself.
