Watch the 2017 SEAT Ibiza Being Assembled at the Martorell Plant

 
8 May 2017
by
2017 is the biggest year for SEAT since 2012. Not only have they refreshed the best-selling Leon range, but now they have a competitive new Ibiza supermini, production of which has started at the Martorell factory.
So what's so special about the new Ibiza from a production standpoint? Well, for starters, it's only going to be available with a 5-door body, the SC and ST models having been discontinued.

A new platform has also been developed, the MQB A0, which will underpin all supermini class vehicles that Volkswagen makes from now on. As a result, the assembly process features more modern welding and painting methods. For example, the roof is fixed in place with laser soldering, while the rest of the chassis has 4000 welds.

The design of the car has also taken a big step forward, with sharper creases and full-LED headlights, similar to the ones on the Leon. But because the Ibiza is built to a price, the quality of the plastics is still not up to par with the best cars in the class.

But the interior feels almost as big as in a compact. Legroom is up by 35mm in the back, and the seats are 42mm wider too, making the new SEAT Ibiza one of the best in its class in this area. Trunk capacity is rated at 355 liters, as much as that Golf 6 you were thinking of buying. Borrowing ideas from the Polo, Ibiza hatchbacks can be equipped with a Beats sound system, and there's a premium trim level called XCellence.

The engine range is pretty compact at the moment and includes two versions of the 1.0 TSI with 95 or 115 PS. Diesel options come in two 1.6 TDI flavors, while the most powerful unit with a 150 hp 1.5-liter turbo will enter production later in 2017. All engines are now Euro6 compliant and about half can be ordered with a DSG gearbox. In select markets, SEAT will also offer a 90 PS 1-liter turbo that can run on CNG.

2017 SEAT Ibiza Seat Martorell car production Spain
 
