autoevolution

SEAT Leon Cupra vs. Ibiza Cupra Comparison Isn't Fair

 
6 Feb 2017, 16:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's often been said that Cupra models are fast and not as exciting during the ten-tenths phase as their Renault counterparts. But that's doubly true for the hot Ibiza, a car that's gone out of production.
SEAT has enjoyed a great couple of years, and that has been backed up largely by the resurgence of the Leon in the family car category. Not only is the Leon Cupra offered in a ridiculously wide selection, but it's received almost constant updates.

From the early cars that had 265 PS, all 2017 models come with 300 PS as standard and the option for an AWD system on the ST wagon. By contrast, the updates for the Ibiza Cupra have been inconsistent, culminating with a brand new 1.8 TSI engine only a few months after production ended.

With a manual, the baby Cupra reaches 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds and has a top speed of 235 km/h. Meanwhile, the Leon Cupra in this video is not the 2017 model, so it's still got 290 PS. However, that's still enough to outpace the Ibiza by a full second.

But a 1-second gap is understandable when you consider the Ibiza used to start at €23,000 while the Leon's base sticker is €34,000 in SC manual form, rising to over €40,000 for a well equipped ST.

Not only is the smaller car slower, but it's also less comfortable. A Leon Cupra comes standard with the DCC's adaptive damper system and a drive mode selector, while the Ibiza is much less complicated.

Considering that the 290 model has been replaced by the Cupra 300 and the Ibiza Cupra is no more, this comparison is pointless. However, you can pick up a 5-door 280 or 290 with DSG up from many German dealers for €30,000 with fewer than 100 miles on the clock, making it the FWD Golf R bargain of the moment. But considering how good the new MINI Cooper S is, we doubt the Ibiza will ever have classic hot hatch status.



[YOUTUBE=https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRDjY_6yCZ8lH899DPTsE9A]
SEAT Leon CUPRA SEAT Leon Seat Ibiza SEAT Ibiza Cupra Seat
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our SEAT Testdrives:

2015 SEAT Leon ST Cupra78
2015 SEAT Leon X-Perience77
SEAT Leon SC75