Watch John McGuinness Take His CBR1000RR-R Fireblade for a Lap at the 2022 Isle of Man TT

More on this:

1 Spotless 1992 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade With Low Mileage Is Utterly Mesmerizing

2 Bremont Isle of Man TT 2022 Limited Edition Is the Perfect Watch for Tourist Trophy Fans

3 Marc Marquez Will Get Fourth Operation to His Shoulder, Miss the Most of the Season

4 IRTA Awards the Best MotoGP Race of 2021, Surprising Motorsport Fans

5 Isle of Man Goes Global Live Broadcast for the First Time Ever, TT+ Channel Now Open