Watch John McGuinness Take His CBR1000RR-R Fireblade for a Lap at the 2022 Isle of Man TT

We felt like it’s been an eternity since the last TT, so we’re even more excited for this year’s iteration.
Following a two-year hiatus, the long-awaited return of the Isle of Man TT has finally happened on May 30, and Qualifying week is well underway. One of the riders to look out for is, of course, the legendary John McGuinness, who will be making his 100th TT start at this year’s edition with Honda Racing UK.
Joined by newcomer Glenn Irwin under HRC’s banner, McGuinness is set to pilot the unrelenting CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in the Superbike and Superstock classes. A CBR600RR is his weapon of choice for the Supersport category, and you will also be seeing him take part in the Milwaukee Senior TT on Friday, June 10.
Currently, there are only three days separating us from the opening RST Superbike TT race, which will occur on June 4 alongside the first fixture of the 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT. As such, we reckon it’s time to start getting pumped with some juicy onboard footage from the Qualifying sessions.
Our adrenaline levels will always get pretty intense as we watch riders tackle the Snaefell Mountain Course at speeds exceeding 186 mph (300 kph). Seeing this YouTube video of McPint's first run on the CBR liter-bike was a genuine treat, and we bet it'll make you feel more buzzed than a gallon of black coffee!
Even though he turned 50 less than a month ago, the Englishman still appears to be in good form, albeit notably slower than riders like Dean Harrison or Hawk Racing’s Michael Dunlop – at least for now. According to the current standings, John’s best result in the Superbike class ranks at an average speed of 128.644 mph (207 kph) and a lap time of 17:35.842.
By comparison, the leaderboard is topped by Harrison of DAO Racing Kawasaki, who’d managed to pull off an impressive pace at 131.767 mph (212 kph). He is followed closely by Davey Todd and Peter Hickman, the current leader of the Superstock division.
