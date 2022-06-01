Bremont Isle of Man TT 2022 Limited Edition Is the Perfect Watch for Tourist Trophy Fans

Bremont watches seem to be a natural fit for motorsport fans, especially since the British luxury watchmaker has been named the Official Watch and Timing Partner of The Isle of Man TT “Tourist Trophy” in England, the world’s most dangerous on-road racing event.
To mark the occasion, Bremont has unveiled the Isle of Man TT 2022 Special Edition watch, which the company called a “timepiece to commemorate the iconic British motorsport event and its brave competitors.”
The Isle of Man TT Special Edition chronograph is a timepiece suited to the needs of high-performance motorcycling and adventurous touring trips. And it is a rare one even by Bremont LE runs as it is limited to only 67 pieces, a clear reference to the number of sections in the notorious Tourist Trophy racecourse.
With a case diameter of 43mm and case length of 49 mm, the Bremont Isle of Man TT chronograph features stainless steel Trip-Tick case construction, protected by scratch-resistant PVD-treated middle.
Other features include Bi-directional rotating, ceramic bezel insert, Tachymeter markers, a screw-down crown, and a pair of screw-down
chronograph pushers.
The racecourse-inspired timepiece has a black dial decorated with the Isle of Man TT logo at the 6-hour position. A subtle debossing of the Isle of Man triskelion can also be observed on the 3-hour subdial.
On the back, you can see a closed case back adorned with a map of the TT mountain racecourse. A black rubber strap secures the watch to the wearer’s wrist, an ideal solution for high endurance motorsports.
The timepiece is powered by a modified Calibre 13 1/4" BE-50AV movement, and the wearer will benefit from 42 hours of power reserve.
As part of the timing collaboration with The Isle of Man TT event, Bremont continues working with Peter Hickman as a brand ambassador.
“Having Bremont as the Official Timekeeper [for TT 2022] works perfectly; precision engineering and accuracy is key to the TT, qualities which can be found in the entire Bremont collection. Both are British brands steeped in engineering history,” commented Peter Hickman, the fastest racer ever to have completed the motorcycle race at an average speed of 135mph (217 kph).
This year’s edition of the TT “Tourist Trophy” race is a highly anticipated event among motorcycling fans, as it makes a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
