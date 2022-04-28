IRTA Awards the Best MotoGP Race of 2021, Surprising Motorsport Fans

The votes for the best race of the 2021 MotoGP season have ended, with the Grand Prix held in Valencia coming on top over the heart-dropping Austrian GP.
The Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana has been named by the IRTA (International Road-Racing Teams Association) the best Grand Prix of 2021. It's the fourth time the Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valencia has won this award after coming on top in 2002, 2003 and 2005.
However, the actual track named Circuit Ricardo Tormo won the Best Grand Prix Trophy another two additional times for the 2020 Europe and Valencia Grands Prix. It did not actually count because every circuit that hosted an event in 2020 was honored for its support during the pandemic.
"It's great to see Valencia gaining the award for best Grand Prix back! Valencia has always been a strong player in MotoGP, fulfilling all our requests and often hosting the final showdowns deciding our Champions – and the track is the perfect stage to allow the crowd to follow the fight corner by corner," said President of IRTA, Herve Poncharal.
For so many years the race held in Valencia was the season finale, always adding an exciting and dramatic atmosphere to the event. Besides that, in 2021, the Valencian Grand Prix was one of the first without strict restrictions on attendance due to Covid-19 limitations beginning to ease up.
As a result, more than 150,000 fans invaded the track across the weekend, becoming the best-attended race of the season. Without a doubt it played a big part in the decision made by IRTA. In addition, it was Valentino Rossi's final race in MotoGP and that means something.
"It is always an intense weekend and the circuit puts on a great show. In 2021, it was a full house once again and as one of the only races with no restrictions, it was always going to be a tough act for the rest to compete with," added Mr. Poncharal.
In 2022, we already had some excellent races, so the battle for the trophy awarded by IRTA will be tight.
