Spotless 1992 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade With Low Mileage Is Utterly Mesmerizing

Even if you make a judgment based on present-day standards, the CBR900RR still comes across as an absolute animal.
Hailing from the model’s first year of production, the 1992 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade you’re seeing here comes with a little under 17,300 kilometers (10,700 miles) on the counter. Before it was acquired by the current owner, this collectible showstopper received billet aluminum Ontario Moto Tech triple clamps and a shiny aftermarket exhaust from Two Brothers Racing.
Earlier this year, Honda’s beast saw its four-stroke motor serviced with a youthful air filter, new spark plugs, and a comprehensive carburetor overhaul. As for the CBR’s fundamental specifications, its construction features an aluminum twin-spar frame, which flanks a liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four engine with sixteen valves, dual overhead cams, and quad 38 mm (1.5 inches) Keihin downdraft inhalers.
In the region of 10,500 spins per minute, the powerhouse is capable of feeding 122 raging ponies to a five-speed gearbox that’s coupled with a drive chain. At a lower point on the rpm range, the motorcycle is pushed forward by a healthy torque output of 65 pound-feet (88 Nm). This force lets the Fireblade eradicate the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 158 mph (254 kph).
Plentiful stopping power is made possible thanks to high-end Nissin calipers, which are joined by dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) discs up front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor at the rear. Tipping the scales at 408 pounds (185 kg) dry, the ‘92 MY CBR900RR stands on 45 mm (1.8 inches) Showa forks and a Pro-Link rear suspension module that’s adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression damping.
The old-school legend pictured in this article’s photo gallery is heading to the auction block at no reserve, and it will remain listed on Bring a Trailer until June 6. Although the current bid is placed at a negligible (and almost insulting) four grand, you probably shouldn’t expect to get away with snatching this Japanese crotch rocket for pennies.
