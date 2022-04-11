Isle of Man Goes Global Live Broadcast for the First Time Ever, TT+ Channel Now Open

After a two-year absence caused by the global health crisis, the Isle of Man TT racing bonanza returns in 2022, promising the same exciting and equally dangerous high-speed racing it has gotten us used to for more than a century now.
For this year, the series of races is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, May 29, with a speed control lap, and qualifying for Superbike, Superstock, Supersport, Supertwin, and Sidecar series. The main event is scheduled for Saturday, June 4.
Just like in previous years, a lot of cameras will be pointed at the riders and motorcycles that try to rapidly take on the island’s Mountain Course. Only this time, some of them will belong to a specially created digital channel.
The channel is called TT+ and was announced by the organizers ever since February. Now, with about 50 days left before the start of the festivities, those interested can subscribe to the channel for a wealth of motorcycle-related visual delight.
According to the organizers, this is the first time in the event’s “115-year history all the action will be broadcast live to viewers worldwide.” As with most other such services, there are tiers for subscribers here as well – in this case, just two of them.
The free-to-access content promises “a vault-load of archive race footage, as well as a full-grid of behind-the-scenes features and interviews,” but not the actual live coverage of the race.
To get access to the live race, subscribers will have to make a one-off payment of £14.99 (about $20). The package includes “coverage of not only every qualifying session and every race at TT 2022, but also all of the insight and analysis that goes with it.”
Isle of Man already announced the starting order for the Superbike, Senior, Supersport, and Sidecar competitions. The TT+ channel to see them all can be accessed here.
