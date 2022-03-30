Isle of Man Supersport Starting Order Announced, 60 Riders Chase the Win This Year

At the beginning of the week, the organizers of the Isle of Man TT motorcycle races announced the first 20 motorcycles on the starting grid for the Superbike and Milwaukee Senior classes. Now, it’s time to learn who’s racing for the win in Supersport.
Supersport is, according to the organizers, “this year’s most wide-open category,” and will see 60 of the best riders in the world line up at the start line. Isle of Man announced just the first 20, and there are some familiar names in there.
Numbers 1 and 2 are the same guys we’ll see starting from the same positions in Superbike. John McGuinness, who here will be racing a Honda CBR600RR fielded by SMT Racing/Blue Earth Construction, comes first, and behind him is Dean Harrison, riding a DAO Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R. Number 3 this time is Lee Johnston and his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha YZF-R6.
In 2022, coming back after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Isle of Man TT festivities kick off on Sunday, May 29. For the first time, the show, including qualifying, pre-race builds, and the races themselves, will be broadcast on a dedicated channel called TT+.
Below is the list of the first 20 riders who will race in the Supersport class.
- 1. John McGuinness - SMT Racing/Blue Earth Construction, Honda
- 2. Dean Harrison - DAO Racing Kawasaki, Kawasaki
- 3. Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Yamaha
- 4. Ian Hutchinson - Boyce Precision by Russell Racing
- 5. James Hillier - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha
- 6. Michael Dunlop - MD Racing, Yamaha
- 7. Gary Johnson - Moto46/Specsavers, Triumph
- 8. Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda
- 9. David Johnson - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha
- 10. Peter Hickman - K2 Trooper Beer by PHR Performance, Triumph
- 11. Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda
- 12. Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Yamaha
- 13. Michael Sweeney - EM Building, Yamaha
- 14. Adam McLean - Gortreagh Printing/McAdoo Kawasaki, Kawasaki
- 15. Sam West - Moto Hub, Ducati
- 16. Dominic Herbertson - Cowton Racing, Kawasaki
- 17. Paul Jordan - PreZ Racing, Yamaha
- 18. Michael Evans - Heattech Racing, Yamaha
- 19. Brian McCormack - Global Robots, Triumph
- 20. Craig Neve - Alasdair Cowan Racing, Kawasaki