Isle of Man Ready for Sidecar Insanity, Here’s the Starting Top Ten

Last week, the organizers of the Isle of Man series of races have been very busy keeping us up to date with how the starting grids will look like in several of the main classes. We’ve got to see the top 20 order in the Superbike, Senior, and Supersport, and now it’s time for something a bit more insane: sidecar.
Going back for decades, the habit of racing sidecars will continue in 2022, when Isle of Man returns after a two-year absence caused by the pandemic, and we now know the names, teams and motorcycles of the first ten riders to take to the start line.
Number 1 this year is the pair comprising Ben and Tom Birchall, ten-time TT winners and holders of lap and race records. They enter the competition with the Haith Honda to take them to the win once more.
Ten seconds behind, the duo comprising John Holden Jason Pitt will be riding a Yamaha for Barnes Racing. From third position, the race starts for Tim Reeves and Kevin Rousseau, also riding a Yamaha, only for RICH Energy Bonovo Action Racing.
The return of Isle of Man to the calendar marks an important event for motorcycle fans. They’ll be able to watch this year’s battles from both on-site, but also streamed on a new channel currently being set up, TT+.
The 2022 Isle of Man kicks off on Sunday, May 29, with a speed control lap, and qualifying for Superbike, Superstock, Supersport, Supertwin, and Sidecar competitions.
Below is the list of top ten riders that will start this year’s Isle of Man TT Sidecar race.
- 1. Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall – Haith Honda, LCR Honda
- 2. John Holden/Jason Pitt* – Barnes Racing, LCR Yamaha
- 3. Tim Reeves/Kevin Rousseau* – RICH Energy Bonovo Action Racing, LCR Yamaha
- 4. Dave Molyneux/Daryl Gibson – DMR, DMR KTM
- 5. Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley – FHO Racing, LCR Honda
- 6. Alan Founds/Jake Lowther – Spartan Automotive/Indelible Ink, LCR Yamaha
- 7. Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe – Haven Homes, LCR Honda
- 8. Lewis Blackstock/Patrick Rosney – DAO Racing/Express Tyre Service, LCR Honda
- 9. Conrad Harrison/Andrew Winkle – Town Garage, Horsforth, Bellas Honda
- 10. Gary Bryan/Philip Hyde – SMC Groundworks, Baker Honda