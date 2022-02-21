Isle of Man TT Comes Back This Year, Here’s a New Way to Watch

The still ongoing health crisis seems to be easing up, and many of the events that were canceled or postponed for safety reasons throughout 2020 and 2021 are making a comeback. Among them, the iconic Isle of Man TT motorcycle madness, scheduled to kick off on May 29.
The race has been absent from the motorcycle racing circuit for the past two years, and as a means to make amends, the organizers are promising “more ways to follow the event than ever before.” That includes live streaming on the race’s dedicated digital channel and on demand viewing.
Called TT+, the digital channel launches later in spring and should bring “year-round access to the TT and its competitors,” sprinkled with immediate access to 24 hours of racing highlights from past iterations of the race.
The channel is subscription-based and will cost a one-off payment of 14.99 pounds (roughly $20), but you’ll get to see, for the first time ever, up to 40 hours of qualifying, uninterrupted live coverage of the event, and access to the pre-race build up and post-race analysis.
Filming will be done with a great number of cameras, including some located on two helicopters that will hover over Mountain Course. The footage will be accompanied by a new on-screen graphics package.
Narrating the events will be TT veterans Matt Roberts and Amy Williams, but also newcomer Jennie Gow, a regular of Formula 1, Formula E, and MotoGP. BBC’s Rick Faraagher will also be on deck.
The 2022 Isle of Man TT kicks off on Sunday, May 29, with a speed control lap, and qualifying for Superbike, Superstock, Supersport, Supertwin, and sidecar. The entire week that follows brings more qualifying runs, with the actual race week kicking off on Saturday, June 4.
