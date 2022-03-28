Isle of Man Superbike and Milwaukee Senior Starting Order Confirmed, Heavy Guns Go First

Just like it did with most other aspects of our lives, the global pandemic pushed the Isle of Man motorcycle bonanza off the calendar: both in 2020 and 2021, riders and fans were left without one of the most insane events for two-wheeled machines. But enough is enough, and in 2022, Isle of Man returns.
The competition is set to kick off on Sunday, May 29, with a speed control lap, and qualifying for Superbike, Superstock, Supersport, Supertwin, and sidecar competitions. The main show takes place on Saturday, June 4.
That means we still have a lot of time left until racing begins, but that isn’t stopping the organizers from getting things ready. This week, they announced the starting order of the top 20 riders and bikes for the Superbike and Milwaukee Senior races.
This year, no. 1 went to a 23-time TT winner, rider of Honda machines, John McGuinness. Trailing him is 2019 Senior TT winner Dean Harrison, on the back of a refreshed Kawasaki ZX-10RR, and 7-time TT winner Michael Rutter riding a BMW.
The main events of this year’s Isle of Man will be broadcasted on a new dedicated digital channel. Called TT+, it launches this spring as a paid service, which costs 14.99 pounds (roughly $20, one-time deal). For that, viewers will get up to 40 hours of qualifying, uninterrupted live coverage of the event, and access to the pre-race build up and post-race analysis.
The full list of first 20 riders, their teams, and bikes, can be found below:
That means we still have a lot of time left until racing begins, but that isn’t stopping the organizers from getting things ready. This week, they announced the starting order of the top 20 riders and bikes for the Superbike and Milwaukee Senior races.
This year, no. 1 went to a 23-time TT winner, rider of Honda machines, John McGuinness. Trailing him is 2019 Senior TT winner Dean Harrison, on the back of a refreshed Kawasaki ZX-10RR, and 7-time TT winner Michael Rutter riding a BMW.
The main events of this year’s Isle of Man will be broadcasted on a new dedicated digital channel. Called TT+, it launches this spring as a paid service, which costs 14.99 pounds (roughly $20, one-time deal). For that, viewers will get up to 40 hours of qualifying, uninterrupted live coverage of the event, and access to the pre-race build up and post-race analysis.
The full list of first 20 riders, their teams, and bikes, can be found below:
- 1. John McGuinness - Honda Racing UK, Honda
- 2. Dean Harrison - DAO Racing Kawasaki, Kawasaki
- 3. Michael Rutter - Bathams Ales, BMW
- 4. Ian Hutchinson - Milwaukee BMW Motorrad, BMW
- 5. James Hillier - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha
- 6. Michael Dunlop - PBM Ducati, Ducati
- 7. Gary Johnson - Specsavers/NL Motorcycles, BMW
- 8. Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda
- 9. David Johnson - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha
- 10. Peter Hickman - Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing, BMW
- 11. Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda
- 12. Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Yamaha
- 13. Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, BMW
- 14. Philip Crowe - Handtrans Haulage/Nigel Appleyard, BMW
- 15. Sam West - The Street Diner, BMW
- 16. Dominic Herbertson - Haith, BMW
- 17. Brian McCormack - FHO Racing BMW/The Roadhouse Macau, BMW
- 18. Derek Sheils - The Roadhouse Macau, BMW
- 19. Shaun Anderson - Hawk Racing Suzuki, Suzuki
- 20. Craig Neve - Callmac Scaffolding, BMW