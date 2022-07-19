Watch Daniel Arsham's Kid Flaunt His Restored 1986 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Junior

Most car enthusiasts picked up their love for cars from their parents. If it wasn’t playing ‘tool boy,’ it was riding shotgun and cruising through the country roads. A chunk of us got toy cars, and we loved it! Those who were extremely lucky, like Daniel Arsham's kid, got miniature versions of real-life sports cars like the limited edition 1980s Porsche 911 Cabriolet Junior.
Not anyone could afford to get their hands on the 911 Junior in the 1980s, it cost more than a regular family car. A new one cost about £3,000 ($3,600) back in the 80s. Today, it’s anywhere from £10,000 ($12,000).
These miniature 911s were sold through Porsche dealerships. Only 200 examples were made, and only a few survived, making them a rare find today.
American artist Daniel Arsham recently posted on Instagram a video of his kid driving a 1986 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Junior. According to @NewYorkNico on Instagram, this version of the miniature racer was restored by the artist for his child. This particular model can cruise up to 40 mph (64 kph).
In the video, the New York-based artist opens the trunk lid of the miniture and yanks out the pull cord. It fires to life. His kid puts it in gear and takes it for a spin around the driveway. He's done this a couple of times before. His confidence and demeanor betray him.
From the post, it looks like a gathering of some sort. There are many cars in the driveway, and we speculate it could be a party (or the kid’s birthday). All in all, it’s a heartwarming father and son moment.
The 1980s 911 Cabriolet Junior is powered by a 2.2 hp four-stroke Honda pull-start engine, mated to a manual gearbox. It comes with two forward speeds, reverse, and three operational pedals. To make it as authentic as possible, the 911 Junior features an independent suspension, headlights, indicators, brake lights, and a horn.
It’d be great if Arsham did a run-through of the restoration process. It would be interesting to take a deep look at this classic toy.
