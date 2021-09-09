5 2012 Porsche 911 On Sale in the US

4 The Damaged Porsche 911s of Daniel Arsham, or How Destroying Cars Is Art

3 Porsche 930A Art Car Is Better Than Some Custom Builds

1 Zombie-Like Porsche Carrera RS With No Paint Is the Perfect Miniature Gift for a Lucky Few

Zombie-Like Porsche Carrera RS With No Paint Is the Perfect Miniature Gift for a Lucky Few

Daniel Arsham is a contemporary artist from New York who combines sculpture with architecture and performance art to make what he calls eroded casts of everyday objects. To create them, he uses sand, selenite, quartz crystals and volcanic ash, blending them in exciting ways. 6 photos



The new sculpture, called Eroded Carrera RS, is based on the classic



The Eroded Carrera RS weighs 2.8 kg (6 lbs), and is 301 mm (11.8 in) in length. The piece comes in gray, and it gives a zombie-like version of a Porsche Carrera with no paint. The sculpture comes in a custom designed box with a sketch of the art on the inside lid, and the product specifications on a lateral side. It also ships with Arsham Studio Art handling gloves.



Speaking of the piece, Arsham wrote on his Instagram account that it is: “one of my favorite vehicles and one of the most beautiful and raw expressions of the 911 with my alterations. The original drawing for this work which was made a number of years ago is printed on the interior of the box.”



Daniel Arsham’s Eroded Carrera RS will be available to purchase this Friday, September 10, on his



View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARSHAM STUDIO 3021 (@danielarsham) Over a year after he presented the Crystal Eroded Porshe 911, Daniel Arsham comes back with another idea: a 500 limited edition of miniature Porsche Carrera RS. Given that he received a brand new car from his deal with Porsche, it’s only natural he’s coming back with a new idea involving the company.The new sculpture, called Eroded Carrera RS, is based on the classic 1973 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring , and it’s part of an ongoing series called Future Relic. The series mainly focuses on technology, creating casts of Polaroid cameras, clocks, telephones, keyboards and cassette players, illustrating how devices can quickly become obsolete in our fast-pacing world.The Eroded Carrera RS weighs 2.8 kg (6 lbs), and is 301 mm (11.8 in) in length. The piece comes in gray, and it gives a zombie-like version of a Porsche Carrera with no paint. The sculpture comes in a custom designed box with a sketch of the art on the inside lid, and the product specifications on a lateral side. It also ships with Arsham Studio Art handling gloves.Speaking of the piece, Arsham wrote on his Instagram account that it is: “one of my favorite vehicles and one of the most beautiful and raw expressions of the 911 with my alterations. The original drawing for this work which was made a number of years ago is printed on the interior of the box.”Daniel Arsham’s Eroded Carrera RS will be available to purchase this Friday, September 10, on his website , and several celebrities (Sean Wotherspoon, Joe Jonas, and Leh Keen, among others) have already stated their interest in the sculpture on Daniel’s Instagram page.