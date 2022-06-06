Watch Chevy Corvette Miraculously Cross Flood Water Up to Its Windshield

As unbelievable as it might be, a C8 Corvette managed to cross flood water up to its windshield in Florida without special preparations. Against all odds, it appeared to cross to the other side without problems, although this might change over time.
Water and combustion engines don’t mix well. A hydro lock can be catastrophic when the water gets into the intake. That’s why off-roaders use snorkels for breathing air from above the water in river crossings. We’ve seen enough water crossings gone wrong to know that even shallow depths can be problematic for low-slung vehicles. And yet, some people are luckier than others and can make it through even with the most unprepared car.
At least, this appears to be the case with the driver of a C8 Corvette in South Florida. When he gets to a flooded street in Southwest Miami, he decides to drive through. He must’ve miscalculated since we see the water is deep enough to get to the windshield, and the whole nose of the car is submerged. The driver had to turn the wipers on to see in front of him at some point. Against all odds, the Vette makes it to the other side without harm.
The C8 was undoubtedly helped by the fact that it has the engine behind the seats, somehow protected from the waves. It also has the air intake at the rear in an elevated position, which further helps get through the water without problems. Even knowing all this, you should never try crossing a flooded street in your car, no matter how capable you think it is. This is especially dangerous in the case of moving water.
Your best bet when driving through water would be an electric vehicle. As these do not need air to function, they can get through without problems, even when completely submerged. Provided the water does not flood the cabin and drowns the driver, of course. Even so, water can pose long-term problems to the electrical system and cause corrosion when it gets into unprotected areas of the body.
