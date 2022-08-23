Watch a State Trooper Pull a Reverse UNO Card on Left Lane Camper on the Highway

Traffic rules are set for a reason. In most cases, they help prevent a Final Destination movie kind of scenario that could potentially lead to a pile-up on the highway. A recent footage posted on Reddit shows a Police trooper pulling a 'reverse UNO card' on a motorist camping in the wrong lane on the road.
Driving on the highway needs to be as seamless as possible. If anything, it's enjoyable. You need to be able to hit top speeds – without exceeding speed limits, of course – while enjoying your favorite tunes on your stereo with no worries.
Sadly, driving on the highway isn't always pleasant. Depending on your steering wheel's side, camping on a passing lane can be frustrating to the driver behind you, if you are cruising at low speeds.
According to the Vehicle Code in the U.S., "A vehicle proceeding at less than the normal speed of traffic at the time and place and under the conditions then existing must be operated in the right-hand lane then available for traffic, or as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway except when overtaking and passing another vehicle."
In the footage uploaded on Reddit, a sedan driver deliberately camps on the left side of a busy highway, preventing faster cars from passing.
A State Trooper truck approaches from behind. The sedan driver notices and switches lanes to the right giving way to the fast cruising Trooper truck. As soon as the truck whizzes, he switches back to the left.
The Trooper is compelled to pull a 'Reverse UNO card' switch back to the right to allow the sedan to get ahead before switching back to the left behind the car and pulling over the sedan driver.
In the game of UNO, playing the Reverse card reverses the order of turns. Over the years, the move has gained popularity and is often used metaphorically for a comeback or, like in the footage, a well-deserved dose of Karma.
We want to assume the sedan owner is a new driver or from a right-hand side drive country. The comical stunt pulled by the Trooper is funny and oddly satisfying for drivers who've witnessed such miscalculated theatrics on the highway.
Are there other highway violations that tick you off? Please share your thoughts in the comment section. We'd love to read them.
Sadly, driving on the highway isn't always pleasant. Depending on your steering wheel's side, camping on a passing lane can be frustrating to the driver behind you, if you are cruising at low speeds.
According to the Vehicle Code in the U.S., "A vehicle proceeding at less than the normal speed of traffic at the time and place and under the conditions then existing must be operated in the right-hand lane then available for traffic, or as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway except when overtaking and passing another vehicle."
In the footage uploaded on Reddit, a sedan driver deliberately camps on the left side of a busy highway, preventing faster cars from passing.
A State Trooper truck approaches from behind. The sedan driver notices and switches lanes to the right giving way to the fast cruising Trooper truck. As soon as the truck whizzes, he switches back to the left.
The Trooper is compelled to pull a 'Reverse UNO card' switch back to the right to allow the sedan to get ahead before switching back to the left behind the car and pulling over the sedan driver.
In the game of UNO, playing the Reverse card reverses the order of turns. Over the years, the move has gained popularity and is often used metaphorically for a comeback or, like in the footage, a well-deserved dose of Karma.
We want to assume the sedan owner is a new driver or from a right-hand side drive country. The comical stunt pulled by the Trooper is funny and oddly satisfying for drivers who've witnessed such miscalculated theatrics on the highway.
Are there other highway violations that tick you off? Please share your thoughts in the comment section. We'd love to read them.