Six in Ten Brits Fear Driving on Certain Roads, Study Claims

A recent study carried out in the United Kingdom by a road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, has revealed that 60% of drivers are concerned about certain types of roads.
The opinion poll was conducted on 1.004 drivers. They were asked which types of roads worry them the most. Chances are that just like in my case, for many of you, the number alone, 1.004, might not seem high enough for this collective fear to crack open the heavens and make the Earth stand still in concern for our brothers and sisters across the pond.
However, scientific data shows that polls like this are designed to represent the vast majority of the population. The math would back up the claim that potentially 24 million drivers out of the 40 million carrying a driver’s license are in some shape or form genuinely worried behind the wheel. That being said, 24 million is a whole new ballpark, isn't it?
Out of these dangerously perceived roads, the ones carrying the smallest percentage of concern are the one-way streets. Only 3% of people are worried about them. Next up on the roster are the divided highways, with a 4% score. Highways with shoulders represent only 6%, while undivided rural or country roads are rated at 14%. That leaves us with an astonishing 33% of people worried about driving on smart highways.
On the flip side, it appears that 40% of British drivers don’t have a care in the world when it comes to driving in the United Kingdom. As a side note, I envy them a tiny bit. Getting behind the wheel stress-free every single day sounds like a dream, to be honest. But I digress.
The Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart stated: “While statistics may well show that smart motorways have fewer fatal crashes than conventional motorways, our research shows that far too many drivers still don’t feel safe on them.”
It’s ironic, but not in a funny way, that apparently the safest roads are the most concerning for British people.
