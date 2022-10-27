Watch $260,000 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Get Pit Maneuvered by a Sheriff's Dodge Charger

Abundance is a beautiful thing. It gives you the privilege of doing what many would do if they had a trillion dollars. However, some things are better off left to our imagination – especially if they are deemed wasteful or indirectly offensive to the have-nots.
Cody Detwiler, famous on YouTube as Whistlin Diesel, has built a reputation on the platform by being different. While other car influencers might take pleasure in showcasing the aesthetics and performance of a Lamborghini, Cody will take a mullet and break the rear window.
Despite how gnarly some of his stunts get, his theatrics have garnered an immense following on the platform of more than 4 million subscribers. On a previous upload, he crushed an R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R with an excavator, a stunt that potentially rubbed the rare 90s sports car fan base the wrong way.
On a recent upload, the YouTuber, with the help of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Department and Atlanta Motorsports Park, demonstrated what could happen if you got pit maneuvered by a Police car – in an off-roader.
Getting tipped over by a police car isn’t new on the internet. Thanks to Hollywood and Live News broadcasting, it’s not anything to lose sleep over. However, getting pit maneuvered in a $260,000 Mercedes-AMG G 63 is something you don’t see every day.
After a couple of durability tests on the G-Wagen that included ramming through a raceway barricade and a tag of war episode with a diesel tractor, Cody and a deputy in a police Dodge Charger took to an isolated section of the raceway for the pit maneuver stunt.
As cringe as it is watching the G-Class getting knocked down ‘just for show,’ it was impressive how easily the Police Charger took down the 6,000 lb (2,722 kgs) all-wheel-drive vehicle on the first attempt.
They also did a demonstration with the canine unit, and the YouTuber witnessed first-hand the brute force of a Belgian Malinois’ bite grip.
“We need people to be safe in what they are doing. Find a safe place to have fun. Find a safe place to get an adrenaline rush. It’s not worth going to jail over. There’s plenty of fun to be had out on the track,” one deputy said after the demonstration.
Cody has had a couple of run ins with authorities in the past due to his stunts. The demonstration at the Atlanta Motorsports Park is a sure sign they've patched things up.
Despite how gnarly some of his stunts get, his theatrics have garnered an immense following on the platform of more than 4 million subscribers. On a previous upload, he crushed an R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R with an excavator, a stunt that potentially rubbed the rare 90s sports car fan base the wrong way.
On a recent upload, the YouTuber, with the help of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Department and Atlanta Motorsports Park, demonstrated what could happen if you got pit maneuvered by a Police car – in an off-roader.
Getting tipped over by a police car isn’t new on the internet. Thanks to Hollywood and Live News broadcasting, it’s not anything to lose sleep over. However, getting pit maneuvered in a $260,000 Mercedes-AMG G 63 is something you don’t see every day.
After a couple of durability tests on the G-Wagen that included ramming through a raceway barricade and a tag of war episode with a diesel tractor, Cody and a deputy in a police Dodge Charger took to an isolated section of the raceway for the pit maneuver stunt.
As cringe as it is watching the G-Class getting knocked down ‘just for show,’ it was impressive how easily the Police Charger took down the 6,000 lb (2,722 kgs) all-wheel-drive vehicle on the first attempt.
They also did a demonstration with the canine unit, and the YouTuber witnessed first-hand the brute force of a Belgian Malinois’ bite grip.
“We need people to be safe in what they are doing. Find a safe place to have fun. Find a safe place to get an adrenaline rush. It’s not worth going to jail over. There’s plenty of fun to be had out on the track,” one deputy said after the demonstration.
Cody has had a couple of run ins with authorities in the past due to his stunts. The demonstration at the Atlanta Motorsports Park is a sure sign they've patched things up.