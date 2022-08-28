Watch YouTuber Build Iconic Dukes of Hazzard 1969 Dodge Charger, and Destroy It Soon After

YouTuber and car enthusiast Cody Detwiler, a.k.a Whistlin Diesel, has built quite the reputation online for his automotive theatrics. Since creating his channel 7 years ago, he’s garnered over 4 million followers doing off-the-chart crazy stunts. The controversial YouTuber is currently in the middle of a messy court battle that could potentially place him in trouble. His recent upload on the platform could make things worse between him and the hawk-eyed authorities on his watch.
If you are a fan of the late 70s early 80s American action comedy The Dukes of Hazzard, you have a rough idea about General Lee, or simply “the General.”
It was a 1969 Dodge Charger driven in the popular television series The Dukes of Hazzard by the Duke boys (Bo, Luke, and cousins Coy and Vance). The '69 Charger was behind some of the most epic police chases and long jump stunts witnessed on the screen in that era.
Lest we forget its iconic horn and that the only way in and out of the car was through the windows (doors were welded shut).
Detwiler is in the middle of a legal battle after his crew was stopped by law enforcement officials in Tennessee for splashing water on someone with their Jet Ski while filming content for their channel.
The prevalent YouTuber didn’t take the incident lightly and felt the charges were unfair and that it was a witch hunt on YouTubers.
His recent upload titled “The World’s Fastest General Lee Can Run From any Cop” doesn’t make things better for him, considering he is in a legal battle with authorities. On the surface, it looks like a case of dangling a carrot in front of a donkey. His description, “I have very ill intentions with this car,” doesn’t make things any better.
He contracted 316 Speed to do a Dukes of Hazzard General Lee car build, complete with welded doors and the iconic horn.
The only difference with this replica is it packs enough juice to take out any cop car during a speed chase. It’s good for 1,600 ponies from a twin-turbo LS engine.
Unlike the original General Lee car, Detwiler’s Charger comes with two big ol’ 76-millimeter precision turbos sticking out the hood.
The Duke boys weren’t the most upright community members. Let’s hope Detwiler doesn’t get into any run-ins with the cops. As far as the video is concerned, it’s more about wrecking the car than disturbing the peace.
We recommend watching the video below for a piece of that action. If you loved watching The Dukes of Hazzard and loved ‘The General,’ it could be a good idea to skip the last six minutes of the video.
