Watch YouTuber Build Iconic Dukes of Hazzard 1969 Dodge Charger, and Destroy It Soon After

YouTuber and car enthusiast Cody Detwiler, a.k.a Whistlin Diesel, has built quite the reputation online for his automotive theatrics. Since creating his channel 7 years ago, he’s garnered over 4 million followers doing off-the-chart crazy stunts. The controversial YouTuber is currently in the middle of a messy court battle that could potentially place him in trouble. His recent upload on the platform could make things worse between him and the hawk-eyed authorities on his watch.

