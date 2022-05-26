VW’s ID. Buzz EV Completed Countless Runs in Extreme Heat and Cold During Its Test Phase

In order to make sure that the recently unveiled ID. Buzz meets VW’s own stringent quality requirements, the German carmaker put several prototypes through their paces via a complex and demanding marathon of extreme conditions tests.
The prototypes were joined on location by employees from the company’s Technical Development and Quality Assurance departments, as they traveled to extremely hot and cold places, from bone dry to humid and from damp to freezing, plus every other conceivable temperature and humidity factor in-between.
In terms of cold weather, the ID. Buzz demonstrated its potential for dynamic driving on both snow and ice while undergoing testing in Scandinavia. Of course, the focus there was mainly on material design, electric and electronic functions, as well as chassis set-up, start up, braking and steering over low-friction surfaces.
The test team experienced opposing conditions during a particularly hot summer in southern Italy, where the ground was dry and dusty, and the prototypes also had to tackle deep potholes. Here, the focus was primarily on the driving dynamic components of the fully electric minivan.
“Shortly before the launch, we test the final application status directly on the vehicles. That ensures the whole vehicle is tested again in a customer-oriented manner,” explained ID. Buzz project leader Stefan Lutz.
Just like internal combustion engine-powered models, VW’s electric vehicles are also subjected to cold chamber tests – to see for example how quickly the mirror heating function is able to clear the frozen wing mirrors once the car is started.
“The ‘Bulli’ is a car that has always stood out thanks to its everyday practicality,” added Lutz. “For this reason, we are testing the ID. Buzz in all conditions and all weather. The drive systems must function flawlessly, as must the liquids, all the systems and operating procedures, and the displays. Only then can we be certain that the car can be used trouble-free in every region on the planet.”
What’s particularly interesting is that aside from real-world physical testing, many aspects of the ID. Buzz were tested digitally in a simulated environment. Overall, virtual prototypes of the ID. Buzz are said to have completed multiple million miles digitally.
In terms of cold weather, the ID. Buzz demonstrated its potential for dynamic driving on both snow and ice while undergoing testing in Scandinavia. Of course, the focus there was mainly on material design, electric and electronic functions, as well as chassis set-up, start up, braking and steering over low-friction surfaces.
The test team experienced opposing conditions during a particularly hot summer in southern Italy, where the ground was dry and dusty, and the prototypes also had to tackle deep potholes. Here, the focus was primarily on the driving dynamic components of the fully electric minivan.
“Shortly before the launch, we test the final application status directly on the vehicles. That ensures the whole vehicle is tested again in a customer-oriented manner,” explained ID. Buzz project leader Stefan Lutz.
Just like internal combustion engine-powered models, VW’s electric vehicles are also subjected to cold chamber tests – to see for example how quickly the mirror heating function is able to clear the frozen wing mirrors once the car is started.
“The ‘Bulli’ is a car that has always stood out thanks to its everyday practicality,” added Lutz. “For this reason, we are testing the ID. Buzz in all conditions and all weather. The drive systems must function flawlessly, as must the liquids, all the systems and operating procedures, and the displays. Only then can we be certain that the car can be used trouble-free in every region on the planet.”
What’s particularly interesting is that aside from real-world physical testing, many aspects of the ID. Buzz were tested digitally in a simulated environment. Overall, virtual prototypes of the ID. Buzz are said to have completed multiple million miles digitally.