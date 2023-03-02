autoevolution

VW Tiguan Black Edition Available in the UK; Limited-Time £1,750 'March SUV' Price Cuts

March isn’t all about spring and mad hares in the U.K.; it’s also a good time to shave the prices on new Volkswagen SUVs. The offer is twice limited; first, in choices: only the T-Cross, Taigo, T-Roc, and Tiguan (including the new Black Edition) models are included in the sale. (Sorry, Touareg fanboys and fangirls). Secondly, it lasts ten days, from Friday, March 3, until Monday, 13.
Oh, and then there’s the financial catch to be considered: the offer stands only if accompanied by funding from Volkswagen Financial Services via a Personal Contract Plan (PCP). However, the deposit contribution is £1,750 ($2,090 in Federal Reserve bills), and two years’ worth of servicing is included free of charge.

Currently, CPCs annual percentage rates for the four models vary from 6.9 (T-Roc, but only the classic version) to 7.9 (all the others, including the cabriolet T-Roc). The proposal is attractive, especially for low-end priced vehicles like the T-Cross and Taigo. The smallest (and cheapest) car in this special offer lineup, the T-Cross, opens the list with £22,535 / $26,917 (all due taxes paid, on-the-road price).

The Taigo is just £1,000 more than its city-friendly compact crossover, at £23,540 / $28,117. All the listings refer to entry-level variants, standard-equipped, but the offer is available for all trims of each vehicle. Next up in line is the T-Roc, a small SUV that starts from a base on-the-road (OTR) price of £26,210 / $31,306.

The Tiguan saved the best for last – Volkswagen’s all-around global best-selling SUV is the largest, best-outfitted vehicle to receive the March price cut. However, the least expensive variant is £30,030 ($35,869) – turnkey-ready, while the new Black Edition trim slams another seven grand on top of that number.

£37,325 is the kick-off price for the fresh Tiguan build ($44,583 – the conversions are at the exchange rate of March 2, and for reference only, as the U.S. customers don’t get them). This version comes with its own five iterations. Price-wise, it fits just above the R-Line specification and one level below the top-of-the-heap R version. Regardless of the configuration, all Black Edition Tiguans come with the direct shift gearbox (DSG) and two engine choices.

The March SUV sale offers a 1.5-liter 150 PS / 148 hp TSI (petrol) and a 2.0-liter 150 PS TDI (diesel). Later (the exact date is not specified), three more powerplants can be optioned (all linked to Volkswagen’s 4MOTION four-wheel-drive system). A 2.0-liter 190 PS / 187 hp petrol and two 2.0-liter diesels: 150 PS / 148 hp or the muscular 200 PS / 197 hp engine.

A sporty styling will identify the Black Edition pack with R-Line body-colored bumpers, rear privacy glass, black decorative trims, exterior mirror housings, 20-inch Suzuka Black alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, and metallic paint.

At the time of this writing, the Volkswagen U.K. site was not showing the Tiguan Black Edition on the configurator page, despite announcing its availability on this date (March 2, 2023). We’ll watch for the new equipment line and update the story as needed when price and options details are made available.
