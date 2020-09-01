VW ID.R Returns to Goodwood, New Record in Tow for the Speedweek?

German manufacturer Volkswagen still has a lot to account for its Dieselgate conundrum, but at least from all the wrongs there was at least one motorsport right – the record-breaking ID.R electric racing prototype. Nothing stood in its way, be it the Nurburgring, Pikes Peak, Goodwood’s hill climb, or even the distant Tianmen Mountain in China.
Chasing records is great only when you conquer them, otherwise second place is just the first in a long line of losers. But Volkswagen Motorsport’s ID.R does not have such trifle thoughts. The electric racer is accustomed to winning... everything.
Therefore, we are a bit hyped up by the recent reveal that its German support team and the prototype are going to partake in the Goodwood Speedweek craze, set to take place over the course of three days in October (16, 17 and 18th). We realize there’s a bit of a deception involved here, as the Goodwood Festival of Speed is promising a Speedweek and it is only delivering three days.
Still, it should be three days of adrenaline-packed events – some of the nuttiest ever, if we are to believe the information received so far. It is all in the name of car enthusiasm, of course – and while the public will not have access anyone will be able to watch the folly take place live on the Goodwood social media channels (and with additional help from other, yet to be named, media distributors).
Back to the ID.R, the prototype seems to have sat idle for the past 411 days that have passed since its record-run in China – but the three-day automobile extravaganza in which past, present and future models meet the audience via digital reporting has awakened the 500-kW (680 ps) electric monster from lethargy.
Taking place behind closed doors, the Goodwood Speedweek is set to combine elements from both the FoS and Goodwood Revival, with the festival taking place on and around the premises of the historic 3.809-kilometre Goodwood Motor Circuit instead of the customary Goodwood Hill.
This element is the one that must have sparked the interest of VW’s Motorsport arm – they conquered the hill climb two years in a row, so they may now be enticed with visions of a new electric world record.
