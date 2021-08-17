VW ID.3 Police Cars Getting Ready To Serve and Protect in Germany

Volkswagen has scored a new contract with the Lower Saxony police force in Germany, and will deliver 215 units of the ID.3 electric compact hatchback, and an extra 175 Passat GTEs.
The first ten examples of the ID.3 were presented to the public during a press conference held at the Central Police Directorate of Lower Saxony, in Hanover, on August 16, and are ready to take on their new role. The rest of them will be successively delivered from August.
Some of the electric hatchbacks getting ready to serve and protect in Germany are undercover vehicles, whereas others are patrol cars, featuring a radio and blue light that can be attached to the roof when needed.
Joining the existing fleet of 160 Passat GTEs will be another 175 units of the electrified midsize car. These are intended for patrol duty and observation, and come dressed in the typical police attire, combining yellow and blue on the white body, with ‘Polizei’ decals. Like all patrol cars, these too get emergency lights and a radio, and so do the ones that will be used for undercover work.
“This decision in favor of Volkswagen is significant and can serve as a model for other authorities in Germany and Beyond,” commented VW Germany’s chief, Holger B. Santel. “We have a large number of offers and hope that other authorities in Germany and Europe will soon rely on e-mobility.”
The new ID.3 and Passat GTE police vehicles are divided between eight authorities and the Lower Saxony Police Academy in Hanover, Gottingen, Braunschweig, Luneburg, Nienburg, Oldenburg, and Osnabruck.
As for the ID.3, which has officially retired the old e-Golf, serving as its official successor available solely with battery-electric powertrains, it is already being tested by the Vienna police, in neighboring Austria, and so is the ID.4 electric compact crossover.
