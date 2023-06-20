VW Golf R Goes From Hot Hatch to Overlander With Delta4x4's Tune

The Volkswagen Golf R is not hairy-chested enough to attack some arduous tracks off the beaten path? Just hold Delta4x4's beer while they turn it into a veritable overlander.
Mind you, the car in question only exists in Fantasy Land for now, but if there is enough demand for it, they might put it into production. The conversion is estimated to cost in the region of €35,000 (~38,000$) in Germany, and it doesn't include the donor car. Thus, you will have to supply them with your all-wheel drive hot hatch and be ready to part ways with it for six to nine months, as that's how long it should take to give it this look.
But what does the conversion pack consist of? Wide body panels on all four corners for one, joined by additional lights mounted above the grille. It also features a roof rack for enhanced hauling with a pair of LED strips at the front. The new concave wheels measure 18 inches in diameter and were wrapped in chunky all-terrain rubber. As for one of the biggest upgrades, it represents the jacked-up styling of the hot hatch, as it rides 80 mm (3.2 in) taller than the standard one. A matte black finish with decals on the doors rounds off the look.
Now, if you must know, giving it a taller ground clearance, trail lights, fat rubber wrapped around the wheels, a roof rack, and a few other bits and bobs won't turn any car into a veritable off-roader. The Golf doesn't feature a ladder-frame chassis nor a low-range gearbox, so it will have trouble exploring the wilderness. Nonetheless, there is something extremely cool about seeing the hot hatch as an overlander, and we think it would sell if Delta4x4 decides to launch it. After all, we're living in an era where crossovers dominate the automotive world, so a high-riding version of a great hot hatch would find its place in the market.
As you likely already know, Volkswagen sells the GTI and R versions of the eighth-gen Golf in the United States. The front-wheel drive GTI has an MSRP of $30,530, with 241 hp (244 ps/180 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque produced by its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. You will have to cough out at least $44,740 for the all-wheel drive Golf R before destination. This version has 315 hp (320 hp/235 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) on tap and comes with a stick shift with six gears or an optional seven-speed DSG. The Wolfsburg brand's 4Motion all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring is standard regardless of the gearbox option. The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition bumps the MSRP to $45,390 and brings a few other extras.
