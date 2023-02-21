Delta4x4 Infuses T7 VW Multivan With Off-Road Chops, It Feels Ready for Any Dare

Originally known as the Volkswagen Type 2 because it followed in the footsteps and was related to the VW Type 1 (aka Beetle), the Volkswagen Transporter has been around for more than seven decades, and it still does not know how to show its age.
Instead, the iconic series of vans still feel prim, proper, and ready for any adventure – now more than ever after Volkswagen introduced Caravelle’s replacement as the T7 Multivan in the middle of 2021. Also called the T-series, these vans were originally dubbed Type 2s for no less than three generations (1949/1967/1979), then retroactively called T1 through T3 to keep the line from exploding into a multiverse of madness.
Marvel’s Doctor Strange references aside, the Transporter and Caravelle/Multivan saga commenced in 1990 with the arrival of the modern T4 transformation and the subsequent T5, T6, and T7 iterations have not looked back ever since. No worries, if you want a vintage-flavored Volkswagen minivan there’s always the novel ID. Buzz to look up to, nowadays. So, the Multivan is currently free to pursue a modern lifestyle and its career is not only sprinkled with electrified PHEV ethos alongside TSI and TDI options but also with bundles of aftermarket creations.
The latest to come out of the shadows, sort of speak, is the tuning idea presented by the 40-year-old German off-road specialist tuner Delta4x4. Their VW T7 Multivan transformation was recently presented on social media, but we are still waiting on exact details and technical specifications. As far as we can tell from just a glance, the MQB Evo platform-based seventh generation is a ritzier two-tone version that looks ready for any adventure, on and off the beaten path.
When dropping off the tarmac roads, the lifted suspension (is that a 40-mm/1.57-inches setup we are looking at?), along with the Loder AT #1 all-terrain tires wrapped around a posh set of matte black aftermarket wheels should take care of the (mild) dune-bashing and rock crawling leg of the road-trip journey. We also notice there is a substantial amount of attention to detail, as the wider AT tires are not necessarily dwelling alone.
Instead, Delta4x4 probably offers the option of securing them with or without glossy black fender flare add-ons. Meanwhile, the big roof rack and additional sets of LED lights (a couple are embedded in the bumper and another set is tucked way up high for an extreme spread) also seem to imply this build is one step away from adopting the care-free overlanding ‘vanlife’ style.
Unfortunately, we have no idea about pricing regarding these subtle off-road changes. Also, there is no way of knowing the exact type of powertrain. Or is there? On second thought, we took a closer look at the dual-tone hero of the Delta4x4 VW Multivan T7 gallery and noticed there is also a plug-in charger outlet hiding on the right front side, so we can safely assume this is the 1.4-liter eHybrid inline-four (with six-speed DSG) assembly, and not the 1.5/2.0L TSI or 2.0-liter TDI versions.
