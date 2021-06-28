Vvolt Teams Up With Design Students to Create the Beluga 3-Wheeled e-Scooter

True innovators don’t limit themselves to one thing, instead use it to continuously build upon it. After recently launching its new range of e-bikes, bicycle maker Vvolt continues the journey to extended e-mobility with a scooter concept called Beluga.
Portland, Oregon could be considered one of the best cities in the U.S. for bike-riding, with a great infrastructure and a large biking community. It even won Gold and Platinum awards from the League of American Bicyclists, for being cycling-friendly. This is where the international team at Vvolt set up its headquarters and began an ambitious journey.
The startup made the first big step when its e-bike range was launched. Alpha, Proxima and Sirius made their debut at the beginning of summer, as practical, reliable and affordable e-bikes. Alpha is the easy-going, urban bike that’s perfect for everyday commuting, Proxima takes it to the next level, for when you want to off the beaten road, and Sirius is the toughest out of them all, ready for cross-country trails.
But the Portland-based startup didn’t stop here. Since design is one of the most important elements in the brand’s philosophy, Vvolt launched an exciting project based on this, by sponsoring the e-bike Design Studio class at the University of Oregon. Students in this class got the chance to work with the Vvolt team during one semester. And the result is the Beluga utility vehicle concept.
Designed by Sam Goovaerts, Robert King and Tyler Wilkinson, Beluga won the first prize from the Vvolt team, at the end of the sponsored course. Its most innovative feature is the trike format, which makes it more stable and easy to maneuver, while the center spine gives it a better structure and also provides room for battery storage.
Intended as a compact utility vehicle with plenty of cargo space, Beluga is built with an insulated cargo deck in the front. It’s easy to load thanks to the top and side openings, and it can double as a table or desk when the vehicle is parked. There’s also room for up to 2 passengers on the back rack.
For now, Beluga is only a concept, but Vvolt intends to bring it to life soon, as part of its bold expansion strategy that will also include mobility chairs and other multiple-wheeled electric vehicles.
