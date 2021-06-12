5 LOL: Simon Cowell Broke His Back on an e-Bike, So That Makes Him a Wise Adviser

Sirius E-Bike Is a Powerful Companion on Cross-Country Trails

Get ready to enjoy a smooth ride even on less travelled roads, with a trusty companion that promises to be reliable, powerful and low-maintenance. 11 photos



The company’s new product line is varied enough to answer to most riding needs, while keeping things simple and affordable. For those interested in a sturdier bike that can handle country roads, Sirius is an interesting option. It pairs a powerful 250w MPF mid-drive that delivers 80 Nm of torque, with bigger tires and a front suspension fork with 100mm of travel, which is adequate for cross country. And, for more agility on those types of roads, 27.5” wheels were used instead of 29” ones, because they are better at handling the extra mass of an



Sirius is a bit heavier than the other models in the range, weighing about 54-56 lbs (24-25 kg), depending on the size. It comes with a 375wh Celxpert battery that takes 5.5 hours to be fully charged and offers a 60 miles (97 km) range on a single charge. The Enviolo TR rear hub with stepless shifting provides a smooth transition to the preferred gear, and the hydraulic disk brakes with 160mm rotors are a lot easier to maintain than cable brakes.



All Vvolt e-bikes come with 4 levels of assistance and a torque sensor that automatically adjusts assistance, responding to how hard the rider hits the



Before founding Vvolt, Kyle Ranson, a veteran in the high-tech industry and a bike connoisseur, noticed that one of the biggest problems with the new e-bike industry is that a lot of the ones available on the market are too expensive, mostly suited for advanced riders, and not so easy to maintain. So, he decided to change that and focus on accessibility in multiple ways, without compromising on features and power