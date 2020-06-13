Vespa 946 Designed by Christian Dior Is Next Year's Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

In the world of scooters, the name Vespa is one of the best known. The Italian Piaggio-owned brand has been in the business of making this type of vehicles from right after the Second World War, and there’s no denying that the company is one of the most innovative when it comes to design.
Aside from being means of transportation, Vespa has grown to become a sort of fashion accessory over the years, especially in fashion-sensitive places like Paris or Rome. And with close to 20 million scooters made since 1946, the year the brand was born, these scooters are a powerful accessory to have.
To cement the image of a stylish two-wheeler, Vespa announced at the end of the week a partnership with French couture house Christian Dior, a partnership meant to reinvent “spirit of freedom, movement and expression.”
The collaboration will materialize in the first few months of 2021 in the form of a Vespa 946 drawn by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior women’s collections.
As one of the younger models in the lineup – the 946 came to be in 2013 – and one that is among the most sought after in our time, this scooter will try to appeal to the general public through the special “monohull architecture and subtle graphic lines paying tribute to the heritage of the two houses.”
To make it an ideal gift for women on Valentine’s Day next year, the Vespa is accompanied by a top case patterned with the Dior Oblique motif, and also a helmet sporting the same graphics. There’s even a bag in the images released by Vespa matching all the other elements.
That pretty much means there will be only visual upgrades made to the scooter, and the limited edition does not come with changes to powertrain, as far as we’re told.
The Italian company did not say anything about pricing of the 946 Designed by Christian Dior.
