Vredestein Has Europe's First All-Season EV Tire, Which Naturally Sets New Benchmarks

The Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV is claimed by the Dutch company to be Europe’s first dedicated all-season EV tire, so it leads all charts without any rivals in sight.
Apollo Tyres, the Indian parent company of Apollo Vredestein B.V., has announced the Netherlands-based tire producer has a ground-breaking novelty: “Europe’s first all-season EV tire,” the Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV, which obviously “sets new benchmarks for grip, efficiency, noise, and environmental impact” in this novel segment.
Naturally, it does come with some interesting characteristics, such as a stiffer construction pattern and an asymmetric tread design that was created to cope with the traditionally higher weight of EVs. Additionally, the rolling resistance has been improved by no less than 15% compared to the brand’s top-performing non-EV dedicated tire, thus helping alleviate the infamous range anxiety via improved EV driving range.
Plus, the corner stability is also superior, and there is a “6% improvement in handling performance.” Even better, this is also the first all-season ever that gets a ‘High Load’ (HL) certification for the 255/40 R 20 version, making it suitable for bigger fully electric cars and, especially, SUVs. Other premium highlights include the ‘Three Peak Mountain Snowflake’ certification for comfortable use on ice and snow or in countries where this is mandatory, along with a “4% better dry braking” in terms of handling.
The company has announced its new offering will become available for sale beginning next month (with seven initial 18/19-inch sizes) and the full range will be expanded to include 17- to 20-inch wheels (with another 12 measurements) by next summer, also promising a 5% improvement in ride comfort, as well as quiet operation via “AI-optimized sequencing of tread pitches.”
“The Quatrac Pro EV is a strategically important product for us, for three key reasons,” explains Daniele Lorenzetti, Chief Technology Officer at Apollo Tyres. First, the shift to electrified mobility. Second, the growth of the all-season tire segment. And lastly, the desire to pioneer the all-season EV tire niche.
