Bridgestone Waxes Lyrical About the Tires It Supplies BMW for the iX

Japanese tire manufacturer Bridgestone, which enjoyed a lucrative collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari when Michael Schumacher was their prime driver, has different priorities nowadays. The Tokyo-based company supplies BMW with ultra-low rolling resistance tires for the iX, an electric sport utility vehicle that weighs quite a lot even in its lightest form.
Bridgestone refers to EV-marked Alenza rubber boots that were specifically developed for the iX. The special tread pattern and compound are said to perfectly complement the performance and character of the buck-toothed electric vehicle, which employs two electric motors across all trim levels. The custom-engineered tires employ ENLITEN technology, and they allegedly reduce rolling resistance and weight by up to 20 percent.
The fine print in the press release attached below reads “based on internal data comparing Bridgestone premium summer tires with and without ENLITEN technology in the same tire size,” with the Japanese company referring to 225/40 by 18-inch tires. Said tires are marked 92Y, with 92 referring to 1,389 pounds (630 kilos) per corner and Y meaning 186 mph (300 kph), as in the speed the tire was designed to withstand and maintain.
ENLITEN technology is also employed for the tires Bridgestone supplies Volkswagen for the ID.3, the compact hatchback twinned with the ID.4 compact utility vehicle. The ID.3, however, features Turanza Eco rubber.
Turning our attention back to the iX, the Bavarian automaker’s flagship electric vehicle is available in two flavors for the 2023 model year. Prospective customers in the United States are presented with the xDrive50 as the entry-level specification, which shoots to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.4 seconds for the princely sum of $84,100 sans the destination charge.
Higher up the spectrum, the only other choice is the M60. The most affordable M60 out there kicks off at $108,900 at press time, and in the right conditions, you can expect to reach 60 miles per hour in just 3.6 clicks.
