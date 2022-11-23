Euro NCAP Welcomes the Norwegian Public Roads Administration to Its Member Network

Euro NCAP, the car safety performance assessment programme, provides critical consumer information regarding cars driving on European roads. It's been doing so since 1997, and it has grown into such an effective programme with the help of its vast network of organizations from various countries. Today, Euro NCAP announced it's welcoming the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) as a member.
Norway has established itself as a driving force behind the electromobility and mobility concept. EVs were successfully adopted in the country – Norway has the world's largest registered stock of plug-in electric vehicles per capita. Moreover, Oslo is known as the EV capital of the world. This is not a new trend - back in March 2014, Norway broke new ground by becoming the first country where over 1 in 100 passenger cars on the road was a plug-in electric.
The way that Norway gets its energy as a nation is also sustainable and eco-friendly - 90% of the electricity generated in the country comes from hydropower, and 10% is from wind power. Road transport dominates the transport sector in Norway, where a population of almost five and a half million lives within 385 thousand square meters. 2.9 million passenger cars are in use, so that's 531 cars per 1,000 inhabitants.
Stein-Helge Mundal, a representative of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, said, "Euro NCAP membership is a very straightforward decision. Due to the fast development and increase of new safety-related technologies in vehicles, we would like to be more involved and contribute to a platform where new safety technologies are discussed and assessed. We believe we can bring much from Euro NCAP back home to Norwegian road users and consumers."
NPRA is responsible for road traffic safety in Norway and has set an ambitious goal of zero deaths and severely injured road users by 2050. It can surely learn a thing or two by collaborating with Euro NCAP. The organization will also support smarter European mobility by sharing its knowledge.
