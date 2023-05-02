Volvo Updates C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge in the US With More Power and Range

Both the XC40 Recharge and its coupe-styled brother have been updated for the 2024 model year, first overseas and now in the United States of America. The compact utility vehicles can be had in rear-drive and dual-motor flavors, with driving ranges listed at 254 through 297 miles (409 through 478 kilometers).
As you might have guessed by now, the lowest estimate is for the XC40 Recharge Twin Motor. The C40 Recharge Single Motor is the driving range champion due to its powertrain layout and its more aerodynamic shape. Add a second motor to the C40 Recharge, and the driving range drops to 257 miles (414 kilometers). Last but certainly not least, the XC40 Recharge Single Motor can't do better than 293 miles (472 kilometers) on a full charge of its battery.
You're probably asking yourself when did Volvo last offer a rear-driven vehicle stateside. The answer is 25 years ago, when production of the 900 series came to a grinding halt after the Swedish automaker delivered in excess of 630,000 vehicles. Right before Volvo pulled the plug, the 960 became the S90 for the four-door sedan and V90 for the five-door longroof.
Turning our attention back to the all-electric siblings, the return of rear-wheel drive also marks the introduction of a more powerful rear-mounted electric motor in the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Good for 248 horsepower (185 kW) on full song, this permanent magnet electric motor is joined by a lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 82 kilowatt hours and a usable capacity of 79 kilowatt hours.
Said battery also enables a charging rate of up to 200 kilowatts on direct current, meaning that 10 to 80 percent takes a little under half an hour. Volvo worked its magic on the Twin Motor powertrain as well. The previous 201-horsepower drive units have been replaced by 255- and 147-horsepower drive units, with the front electric motor standing out for being asynchronous. By not requiring a constant electrical charge and by driving the front wheels only when really needed, said motor improves driving range.
In the case of the XC40 Recharge Twin Motor, we're dealing with a boost of 21 miles (almost 34 kilometers) over the former setup. The C40 Recharge Twin Motor does even better, promising 31 more miles (nearly 50 kilometers) than with the previous electric motors. We should also highlight that Volvo uses a different battery in the dual-motor crossovers, namely a lithium-ion pack with 78 kilowatt hours under its belt.
Available with new exterior themes and exterior paint colors, the compact-sized crossover now rolls on 19-inch alloy wheels designed to reduce drag. There is no pricing available for 2024 just yet, with Volvo's configurator listing the 2023 models instead. The most affordable specifications of the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge currently retail at $54,645 and $56,395 for the Core trim level, sans destination charge.
