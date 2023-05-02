Rivian Rolls Out a Feature-Packed Update, Including Drive Cam and Charge Limit Slider

In an interesting live Q&A session, Rivian's head of software, Wassym Bensaid, teased some of the upcoming features the R1T and R1S would soon get. The 2023.14.00 software update is now pushed to Rivian vehicles, and it includes some of those features, with the Drive Cam and Charge Limit Slider being the most important.
Rivian is one of the most loved EV brands for a reason, as it does many things right for its users. Many have praised Rivian software experience, although the EV startup still refuses to offer Apple CarPlay support, as most customers want. That doesn't mean that Rivian doesn't listen to people's requests. Rivian employees scout forums and social media for user feedback, and many requests are then implemented with software updates.
Over-the-air updates are timely and meaningful, as Rivian has copied the best from Tesla in this regard. They often come packed with features, and Rivian has a lot in the pipeline, as Wassym Bensaid revealed earlier. People are eagerly awaiting an update to the towing mode, and Wassym confirmed this would come this summer in one of the most important updates of the year. He also teased the new Gear Guard app with Drive Cam, saying it will roll out soon.
Drive Cam is indeed one of the poster features of the 2023.14.00 update that started rolling out to Rivian vehicles on May 1. The new Gear Guard with Drive Cam has learned new tricks, with the old function renamed Motion Cam. If you hook up an external storage device, Drive Cam can record an entire drive. It can also record 2-minute Drive Clips when you choose Save Clip from the center display or when you honk the horn for more than one second.
Even without external storage, Gear Guard can automatically record 2-minute clips during incidents such as hard braking or a collision. The clips include 15 seconds of pre-incident footage, making them useful for context. They are saved in the internal memory. You can browse Drive Clips, Incidents, and Motion Cam videos in the Gear Guard app.
Another new feature arriving to Rivian vehicles is the Charge Limit Slider, which helps adjust the vehicle's charge limit in 1% increments between 50% and 100%. The charge limit can be adjusted either via the center display or in the Rivian mobile app version 1.13 and later. Besides these new features, Rivian also brought a host of optimizations that make the ride more enjoyable.
Straight from Tesla's book is the cabin heating improvement that limits the fan speed during the initial warm-up phase to prevent cold air from blowing on passengers. Seat heating and ventilation also turn off when the driver or passenger exits the vehicle and resume operation when they return to the seat to improve efficiency. Rivian also promises fewer Driver+ disengagements and smoother safety-assist operation.
