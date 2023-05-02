Rivian Rolls Out a Feature-Packed Update, Including Drive Cam and Charge Limit Slider

In an interesting live Q&A session, Rivian's head of software, Wassym Bensaid, teased some of the upcoming features the R1T and R1S would soon get. The 2023.14.00 software update is now pushed to Rivian vehicles, and it includes some of those features, with the Drive Cam and Charge Limit Slider being the most important.

8 photos Photo: @Jon4Lakers via Twitter | Edited