Rivian R1T Bricked With No Warning Following a Software Update

Many Rivian R1T owners report dead 12-volt batteries following a software update earlier this month. When this happens, the truck bricks and locks out the drivers, who have no better choice than to call Rivian service. To fix the issue, the technicians replace the 12-volt batteries and recalibrate the system, but the costs are not always covered under warranty.

7 photos Photo: Tucker74 via Rivian Forums | Edited