Volvo's First Minivan Rendered, Looks Like a Box on Wheels

Volvo is working on the company's first-ever minivan. The Swedish carmaker has already shown the first teaser that subtly reveals design details of the upcoming model and it instantly sparked the imagination of digital artists.
Digital content creators are getting fresh inspiration straight from Volvo's oven. The Swedish carmaker has tried all. Almost all. Sedans, wagons, high ground clearance wagons, crossovers, SUVs, and even trucks. But there was an uncharted territory for the Scandinavians: the minivan segment. It is a slot left empty that they are filling right now.
Volvo has been building these versatile, super practical, and safe, family-oriented cars. Now, they are pushing the envelope and working on a minivan that will be called the XM90. It is a hint to the relation to the largest models of Volvo's lineup: the XC90 and EX90. Based on the teaser, Kolesa has come up with a rendering that shows a boxy MPH with rear sliding doors for easy access, especially to the third row of seats, vertical taillights, and massive glasshouse.
Volvo won't take it from scratch. The upcoming vehicle will be based on the Chinese electric minivan Zeekr 009, underpinned by the SEA1 (Sustainable Experience Architecture 1). Geely, the giant that owns Volvo, also owns Zeekr. The Polestar 4 and Polestar 5 models are built on the same platform, as well as the EX30 electric crossover.
The Chinese Zeekr 009 comes with a dual-motor setup for a total system output of 544 horsepower and 686 Nm with all-wheel drive. Two battery packs are available in the lineup: a 116-kWh and a 140-kWh unit, storing enough energy for 702 (436) and 822 kilometers (511 miles), respectively, within the CLTC testing cycle. Most likely, though, the minivan will carry over the dual-motor configuration from the EX90. It means that it should get 510 horsepower and a CATL-sourced battery pack with a gross capacity of 111 kWh, enough for a range of up to 370 miles (595 kilometers).
The two of them will be similar in size and will share several components, but the XM90 will feature the Volvo-esque design with the Thor Hammer headlights, an upright front fascia, a minimal looking silhouette, and Thor Hammer rear lamps. The teaser also shows an illuminated Volvo logo at the rear.
The Zeekr 009 measures 5,209 millimeters (205 inches) in length, 2,024 millimeters (80 inches) in width, 1,848/1,858 millimeters (72.7/73.1 inches) in height, sporting a wheelbase of 3,205 millimeters. (126 inches). So, we can expect Volvo’s first-ever minivan to come with similar proportions.
The upcoming Volvo XM90 is going to premiere on November 12. The model won’t make it to the United States. It will first be available in China, with Volvo considering European markets as well. Until that moment comes, we are left with renderings trying to come up with the next best thing to the original design.
Volvo has been building these versatile, super practical, and safe, family-oriented cars. Now, they are pushing the envelope and working on a minivan that will be called the XM90. It is a hint to the relation to the largest models of Volvo's lineup: the XC90 and EX90. Based on the teaser, Kolesa has come up with a rendering that shows a boxy MPH with rear sliding doors for easy access, especially to the third row of seats, vertical taillights, and massive glasshouse.
Volvo won't take it from scratch. The upcoming vehicle will be based on the Chinese electric minivan Zeekr 009, underpinned by the SEA1 (Sustainable Experience Architecture 1). Geely, the giant that owns Volvo, also owns Zeekr. The Polestar 4 and Polestar 5 models are built on the same platform, as well as the EX30 electric crossover.
The Chinese Zeekr 009 comes with a dual-motor setup for a total system output of 544 horsepower and 686 Nm with all-wheel drive. Two battery packs are available in the lineup: a 116-kWh and a 140-kWh unit, storing enough energy for 702 (436) and 822 kilometers (511 miles), respectively, within the CLTC testing cycle. Most likely, though, the minivan will carry over the dual-motor configuration from the EX90. It means that it should get 510 horsepower and a CATL-sourced battery pack with a gross capacity of 111 kWh, enough for a range of up to 370 miles (595 kilometers).
The two of them will be similar in size and will share several components, but the XM90 will feature the Volvo-esque design with the Thor Hammer headlights, an upright front fascia, a minimal looking silhouette, and Thor Hammer rear lamps. The teaser also shows an illuminated Volvo logo at the rear.
The Zeekr 009 measures 5,209 millimeters (205 inches) in length, 2,024 millimeters (80 inches) in width, 1,848/1,858 millimeters (72.7/73.1 inches) in height, sporting a wheelbase of 3,205 millimeters. (126 inches). So, we can expect Volvo’s first-ever minivan to come with similar proportions.
The upcoming Volvo XM90 is going to premiere on November 12. The model won’t make it to the United States. It will first be available in China, with Volvo considering European markets as well. Until that moment comes, we are left with renderings trying to come up with the next best thing to the original design.