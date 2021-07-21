Volvo Is Taking Full Control Over Its Chinese Operations

More on this:

1 Garbage Truck Drag Races Two Other Trucks, It's Almost Hilarious

2 Launch 27 Is the 166k Day Boat That Makes You Feel Like a Millionaire

3 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Enters U.S. Market at $58,750 Before Tax Credit

4 BMW X3 vs Audi Q5 vs Volvo XC60 vs the Muddy Off-road, Uphill Drag Race Included

5 Mix the Polestar Precept and the Volvo Concept Recharge, Get a Sexy Wagon