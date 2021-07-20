Garbage Truck Drag Races Two Other Trucks, It's Almost Hilarious

Getting people's attention these days is not an easy thing to do. So that explains why content creators will resort to almost any idea that could generate some extra traffic. I guess that by the end of the year we'll be seeing all kinds of crazy drag racing formats, and I feel that most of us are going to keep watching videos like this.
I don't know about you, but whenever I hear talk of trucks racing, I tend to think of Stadium Supertrucks! Now that's a format you can never get bored of! But for today's challenge, the guys over at Carwow decided to leave the supercars in the parking lot and opted for three service trucks instead. At first, I told myself I wasn't going to look at this video, but then my curiosity got the better of me, as I needed to know how slow a truck is down the quarter-mile. (402 meters)
Two of the trucks are built by Scania, a P280 and a P250, while the third one is a Volvo model. The Volvo is normally a concrete pumping unit, and it has a 5.0-liter engine to work with. We don't get to see any performance figures, but we learn that the weight is about 26,455 lbs (12,000 kg). That should give it an advantage over the Scania, which is rated at 39,683 lbs (18,000 kg).
The Scania P280 has got a larger 9.0-liter engine, that is capable of 280 horsepower. The P250, a garbage truck, is not far off, with a similar setup, but with less horsepower as you'd expect from its name. While I've never seen three trucks lined up for a quarter-mile run before, I do remember a certain quote about racing. And that goes along the lines of "auto racing began five minutes after the second car was built".
Volvo in third. But they don't stop there, as they're looking to see who comes out on top after the half-mile (804 meters) marker.
The race is so slow, that the drivers even have time to talk to each other. As the P250 driver decided to slow down halfway through the race, they decide on having a rerun. The Volvo is off to a better start this time, as it decides to start earlier than normal, and it crosses the quarter-mile line in second place, behind the P250. And nothing changes over the next quarter-mile, as the garbage truck claims the win.
Given how things have unfolded so far, they decide to forego the first two runs and do it again. At this point I wasn't interested in who was going to win anymore, I just wanted to see exactly how much it took the winner to finish the run. To save you some time, I'm just going to give you the figures. The Volvo was the fastest down the quarter-mile, with a time of 29.8 seconds. It was also the fastest down the half-mile, with a time of 46.7 seconds.
