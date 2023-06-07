Volvo EX30 Launched With Supercar Performance and Affordable Price

Volvo has a new electric crossover in its lineup, and it might be more important for the brand than the flagship EX90 launched six months ago. The EX30 is a compact crossover built in China on Geely's SEA platform and tailored for Gen-Z customers, with exhilarating performance and a surprisingly affordable price tag.
Six months ago, Volvo launched the EX90, the first model in its new line of electric vehicles. Sporting impressive specifications, cutting-edge technology, and outstanding safety, the EX90 was far from a people's car. The Swedish carmaker, helped by its Chinese parent Geely, wanted to prove that technology can scale to the lower end of the market, and, boy, it delivered with the EX30.
The Volvo EX30 is built on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture, which also underpins ZEEKR 003 and smart #1 and #3 crossovers. Same as those Chinese crossovers, the Volvo EX30 can be ordered in two configurations, one with a single-motor, rear-wheel drive, and 268 horsepower and the second with an additional 154-horsepower front motor for an all-wheel-drive setup with a total of 422 horsepower.
Two battery packs are available, with the smaller, 51-kWh, offered exclusively on the single-motor variant. The bigger battery, with a capacity of 69 kWh, comes standard on the Twin-Motor Performance EX30 and is optional on the Single Motor variant, which gest the Extended Range moniker in this case. While the bigger pack uses a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry, the smaller pack uses lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells. This explains how Volvo could offer the EX30 at such an affordable price.
You wouldn't guess by looking at the above numbers, but the Volvo EX30 has supercar performance, at least in its most powerful guise. The Twin-Motor Performance variant accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, making it Volvo's fastest-accelerating car ever. The Single-Motor Extended Range variant can do the same in 5.1 seconds, while the base version equipped with the LFP battery needs 5.4 seconds, which is still a respectable performance.
The Volvo EX30 supports a maximum DC charging power of 153 kW when equipped with the bigger NMC battery, while the LFP pack tops at 134 kW. When hooked to a 175-kW DC fast charger, the crossover needs less than half an hour to charge from 10% to 80%. With a full battery, Volvo promises an estimated EPA range of 200 miles for the LFP version, 275 miles for the Extended Range variant, and 265 miles for the Twin-Motor Performance variant. In Europe, the WLTP figures are 344 km, 480 km, and 460 km, respectively.
Volvo designed the EX30 to have the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo car produced until now. Considering the brand's safety mantra, the smallest electric car in Volvo's lineup is also designed as safe as you'd expect. The EX30 is the first Volvo to include a new generation of the Park Pilot Assist, capable of handling all types of parking spaces. Cutting-edge technologies and the Scandinavian design also make life onboard equally enjoyable.
The baby electric crossover will arrive in 2024 in the US with a $34,950 price tag that it's sure to rattle a lot of competitors. In Europe, the price is about 36,000 euros, but the customers can also opt for a monthly subscription starting at 599 euro. Volvo offers the electric crossover through an online sales process if the customers prefer to avoid the dealers. Customers in Europe can already order the EX30, but the electric crossover is only available to preorder in the US.
A Cross-Country variant will also be offered in 2024, with production planned to start later that year. The Volvo EX30 Cross Country will have more ground clearance and skid plates on the front, rear, and sides to make it more suitable for rough terrain.
Volvo EX30: Supercar performance
Volvo designed the EX30 to have the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo car produced until now. Considering the brand's safety mantra, the smallest electric car in Volvo's lineup is also designed as safe as you'd expect. The EX30 is the first Volvo to include a new generation of the Park Pilot Assist, capable of handling all types of parking spaces. Cutting-edge technologies and the Scandinavian design also make life onboard equally enjoyable.
The Volvo EX30 starts at $35,000 in the US
