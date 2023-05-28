Leak: The First Picture of the Upcoming Volvo EX30 Shows a Sporty Compact Crossover

We're very close to the Volvo EX30's official premiere, scheduled for June 7. Although we've learned many things about the upcoming electric crossover, we still haven't seen it in all its glory. Thankfully, Volvo let an EX30 picture on their website long enough to get noticed.
Volvo is preparing its most affordable electric vehicle for prime time, and we've followed its development long enough to know what to expect. The EX30 is a compact crossover that will slot beneath the XC40 Recharge as an affordable entry model that will bring new customers to the brand. Volvo wants to attract younger generations with the EX30, and that's why it takes a page from its sister brand Lynk & Co and offers the EX30 with a Care by Volvo subscription.
Although we haven't seen the naked Volvo EX30 yet, we've seen it in teaser pictures and patent graphics, enough to know what to expect. Now, thanks to a mistake made by Volvo, we have a real picture of the EX30 to look at. The image appeared briefly on the Volvo website instead of the covered silhouette that is now online. Hours later, the mistake was corrected, but people already screenshot the car's picture by then. Somebody sent the screenshots to Allt om Elbil (literally "Everything about electric vehicles"), a Swedish website writing about EVs.
The Volvo EX30 picture was right under the current XC40 on Volvo's website, showing not only the car's design but also its proportions. Based on this, the compact crossover is shorter and lower than the XC40. Think of it as a raised hatchback, similar to the Mercedes-Benz EQA. This was an impression also shared by our photographers, who snapped pictures of a camouflaged prototype earlier this month.
Design-wise, the EX30 looks like a miniature EX90, with a similar front fascia dominated by the "Thor hammer" light signature. The story continues at the rear, with the C-shaped taillights doubled by the vertical lights on the tailgate's sides. Obviously, the EX30 doesn't have a D-pillar, but we see the same raised window line toward the rear. A puzzling design decision is using classic door handles instead of recessed openers, which have become a characteristic of electric vehicles. The door handles were also protruding through the camouflage of the EX30 prototype seen earlier, and we don't expect to be different on the production model.
The official premiere of the Volvo EX30 is scheduled for June 7, with the new model aimed at younger generations. Volvo CEO Jim Rowan promised it would retail at a very low price without sacrificing range and safety features. The EX30 will feature a reinforced chassis, roof, and safety cage for increased passive safety and a comprehensive suite of driver-assist features to enhance active safety. Volvo also promised the electric crossover will have the smallest carbon footprint of any Volvo car ever produced.
