Volvo EX30 Makes Its Last Prototype Appearance Before the Official Unveiling on June 7

Volvo announced last December that its smallest electric crossover would be named EX30. The new model will premiere on June 7, and we've already seen its design in patent images. Our photographers also shot some real-life pictures of a prototype testing in Southern Europe.
When people learned that Geely would acquire Volvo, everyone thought the worst was about to come. Yet, the Chinese company helped Volvo reach its full potential while offering a financial lifeline. Geely intelligently juggled tasks across its brands, making Volvo the group's technological spearhead. The EX90 launched in November 2022 was just a glimpse into Volvo's future, and we must say it looks bright. The technology-packed EX90 will undoubtedly be very expensive, but the Swedish brand also covers the lower market segments.
The small electric crossover EX30 was first teased alongside the EX90 last November in what was planned as an easter egg during the presentation. Later, Volvo offered more details about its future bestseller. The EX30 will be built in China to keep the costs down, as Volvo targets the Gen-Z generation. To make the new model more affordable, Volvo announced a subscription-based sales model dubbed Care by Volvo. This is probably needed, considering the upcoming model will not be exactly cheap for an entry-level model.
Our photographers snapped a Volvo EX30 prototype undergoing final testing in Eastern Europe. Despite being less than two weeks away from the official unveiling, Volvo still covers the EX30 in air-tight camouflage. We can see that the prototype features the production lights we've previously seen in leaks and patent images. The traditional "Thor hammer" light signature, introduced in 2015, is clearly visible. The spy shots also reveal the size and proportions of the EX30, which looks like a raised compact hatchback in the pictures, a proper competitor to the Mercedes-Benz EQA.
The EX30 will be built on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) alongside the ZEEKR 003 and smart #1 and smart #3 crossovers. Based on the technical characteristics of its siblings, the Volvo EX30 should be no slouch, with at least 268 horsepower on tap. The most powerful versions could go as wild as 422 horsepower. The smart #1 features a 66-kWh battery pack, and Volvo will likely feature a similar setup. It doesn't sound like it will be cheap, especially as Volvo aims to mass-produce the EX30.
The Volvo EX30 will be officially unveiled on June 7, when we'll learn more about Volvo's mass-market crossover. The compact crossover will slot below the XC40 Recharge, although it's likely to bring its early demise. The veteran electric crossover inherited an aging architecture from the combustion-engine version, which makes it less attractive. Ultimately, it depends on Volvo's pricing strategy, which could make the EX30 expensive enough to render the bland XC40 Recharge more attractive.
