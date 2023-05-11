Upcoming Volvo EX30 Flaunts Thor's Hammer Signature Lighting in Design Patent

Not to be confused with AB Volvo the truckmaker, Volvo Cars is preparing to roll out a new crossover. Owned by China-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the Swedish automaker from Gothenburg will premiere the EX30 on June 7 with styling cues from the EX90.
Prior to revealing the EX30, the company filed a design patent for the newcomer. Said patent has come to light, revealing pretty much all there is to the exterior of the new utility vehicle, including two headlights bearing the Thor's Hammer signature lighting. The internal combustion-engined XC90 introduced Thor's Hammer to the design language of Volvo Cars back in 2015 for the 2016 model year.
There is a common misconception that Volvo is ditching the XC90 this year in favor of the EX90. That's not actually the case, though, because The Swedes intend to make the switch to full electric by 2030. Also worthy of note, the 27 countries that make up the European Union will switch to the Euro 7 emissions standard in 2025. In other words, there are a few years left in the old dog.
Coming courtesy of Coche Spias forum member DTM995, the design patent images depicting the EX30 also reveal traditional side mirrors instead of cameras. European legislation allows for digital side mirrors, but alas, the NHTSA requires all cars and trucks sold in the United States to be equipped with traditional mirrors.
The rear end is rather interesting as well, yet one could argue that rear visibility leaves much to be desired because of the rather tall rear hatch and rather small rear window. You might have also noticed the curious lack of wipers. Fret not because wipers aren't included in automotive design patents. Volvo isn't going to make the same mistake as Hyundai, the South Korean automaker which sells a compact electric crossover with no rear wiper. That, however, will change with the introduction of the performance-oriented Ioniq 5 N in July 2023.
Under the skin, the smallest crossover yet from the Swedish marque will debut a new platform for Volvo. That platform is called Sustainable Experience Architecture. Shared with the Smart #3, the SEA2 offers a wheelbase no longer than 2,900 millimeters (114.1 inches). The smart #3 has the longest wheelbase yet of all SEA2 models at 2,785 millimeters (109.6 inches).
We're looking forward to both a rear-mounted electric motor and a dual-motor setup, as well as battery choices no larger than 66 kilowatt hours. The aforementioned smart #3 cranks out 200 kilowatts (make that 268 mechanical horsepower) in rear-drive form. Level up to the all-wheel-drive Brabus, and the first-ever crossover from smart promises 315 kW (422 hp) on full song.
As you'd expect from a European automaker owned by a Chinese automaker, the EX30 will be assembled in the Middle Kingdom, where labor is cheaper. The well-geared supply chain and readily available battery materials greatly favor EV production in the PRC as well.
There is a common misconception that Volvo is ditching the XC90 this year in favor of the EX90. That's not actually the case, though, because The Swedes intend to make the switch to full electric by 2030. Also worthy of note, the 27 countries that make up the European Union will switch to the Euro 7 emissions standard in 2025. In other words, there are a few years left in the old dog.
Coming courtesy of Coche Spias forum member DTM995, the design patent images depicting the EX30 also reveal traditional side mirrors instead of cameras. European legislation allows for digital side mirrors, but alas, the NHTSA requires all cars and trucks sold in the United States to be equipped with traditional mirrors.
The rear end is rather interesting as well, yet one could argue that rear visibility leaves much to be desired because of the rather tall rear hatch and rather small rear window. You might have also noticed the curious lack of wipers. Fret not because wipers aren't included in automotive design patents. Volvo isn't going to make the same mistake as Hyundai, the South Korean automaker which sells a compact electric crossover with no rear wiper. That, however, will change with the introduction of the performance-oriented Ioniq 5 N in July 2023.
Under the skin, the smallest crossover yet from the Swedish marque will debut a new platform for Volvo. That platform is called Sustainable Experience Architecture. Shared with the Smart #3, the SEA2 offers a wheelbase no longer than 2,900 millimeters (114.1 inches). The smart #3 has the longest wheelbase yet of all SEA2 models at 2,785 millimeters (109.6 inches).
We're looking forward to both a rear-mounted electric motor and a dual-motor setup, as well as battery choices no larger than 66 kilowatt hours. The aforementioned smart #3 cranks out 200 kilowatts (make that 268 mechanical horsepower) in rear-drive form. Level up to the all-wheel-drive Brabus, and the first-ever crossover from smart promises 315 kW (422 hp) on full song.
As you'd expect from a European automaker owned by a Chinese automaker, the EX30 will be assembled in the Middle Kingdom, where labor is cheaper. The well-geared supply chain and readily available battery materials greatly favor EV production in the PRC as well.