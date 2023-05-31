New Volvo EX30 Electric SUV Shows Minimalist Interior, Will Debut June 7

The EX90 serves as the Swedish automaker's flagship electric sport utility vehicle. Not long now, Volvo will unleash a compact-ish crossover. Scheduled to premiere on June 7, the EX30 features the SEA platform of the smart #3 crossover.
Other than producing four-wheeled vehicles, what does Volvo have in common with smart? The answer is Geely, the Chinese automaker that purchased Volvo's car-making division from the Ford Motor Company back in 2010. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group owns many other brands, including Lotus.
Geely further owns half of smart through a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz AG. Even though smarts are designed by Merc, the innards and software are developed by the Chinese partner. That's why both the #1 hatchback and #3 crossover are produced in the People's Republic of China rather than Hambach in France. smart's old factory now makes the Ineos Grenadier, a Land Rover Defender-styled off-road vehicle.
Turning out attention back to Volvo Cars, the EX30 will be produced exclusively in China. The latest teaser pics reveal EX90-inspired styling cues, and the interior can only be described as a minimalist's wet dream. The only interior shot provided by Volvo Cars today reveals a portrait-oriented touchscreen and no instrument cluster whatsoever. The car's vital information appears to be displayed by the upper part of the touchscreen, hence the range estimate and odometer.
To the upper left of said touchscreen, we can further notice R, P, D, and something that clearly doesn’t look like neutral. Another P can be seen on the button on the stalk on the right side of the steering wheel. Very Mercedes-esque, isn't it?
The minimalist theme continues with the center console, which includes a huge cubby. Not only does it accommodate large items (think laptop bag), but the center console's rear end also integrates a slide-out drawer for the rear passengers. The front end, meanwhile, slides out to reveal two cup holders.
As for the elephant in the room, well, prospective customers will have to make do without physical controls for the air conditioning and all that jazz. It's an increasingly common theme nowadays, and it shouldn't come as a surprise. Touchscreen and touch-sensitive buttons are cheaper to develop, produce, and integrate than their physical counterparts. On the upside, an AI-powered voice assistant should be capable of setting the AC exactly as you like it.
In the attached release, Volvo also waxes lyrical about an audio system inspired by home audio design. Higher up the spectrum, prospective customers will be offered a Harman Kardon high-end audio system for a few more greenbacks.
Harman Kardon is named after Sidney Harman and Bernard Kardon. Although based in Connecticut, bear in mind that Harman is owned by Samsung. The American company also owns the likes of AKG, Infinity, JBL, and Mark Levinson.
Equipped with trim pieces and upholstery made from recycled materials, the EX30 slots under the XC40 in terms of footprint. We further expect rear-wheel drive as standard and a dual-motor option, just like the smart #3. The Brabus specification develops 422 ponies on full song, which means that Volvo's new electric utility vehicle also cranks out 400-plus ponies.
