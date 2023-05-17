Volvo's New Safety Features on the Upcoming EX30 EV Keep You Safe in Urban Environments

If you asked people what automaker they associate most with safety, many would answer Volvo. The brand announced the EX30, its smallest electric crossover, late last year, and today it offered some info regarding the vehicle's safety features.
Volvo revealed the new model will premiere on June 7 – we've already caught a glimpse of the prototype in action. Even though it's smaller than other of the brand's models, we can expect it to offer the same safety level.
Its reduced size means that the EX30 takes its place under the slightly larger XC40 in Volvo's crossover family. That also means the EX30 might be the brand's most affordable EV, catering to a younger audience.
Volvo ensures that the EX30 looks after both passengers and other road users in hectic urban environments. One often occurring incident is when a car door is opened in the path of a bicyclist, also known as dooring. For instance, in the UK, around 60 people are seriously injured or killed in this type of accident each year.
To prevent this issue, the Volvo EX30 is fitted with a door opening alert, which gives visual and audio cues if you're about to open the door in front of other traffic users. It's one of the several features of Volvo's Safe Space Technology on the upcoming EX30.
Åsa Haglund, the head of the marque's Safety Center, described that Volvo is taking city safety to the next level with the EX30, with technology specifically aimed at protecting people in busy environments.
Needless to say, the EV protects its driver and passengers in the event of a crash via state-of-the-art restraint technology and first-class structural design. Specifically, the EX30 boasts a strengthened safety cage, roof, and A, B, and C pillars. Furthermore, there's a far-side airbag inside the driver's seat to help reduce head and thorax injuries in case of a side impact.
The latest concerns regarding EVs and accidents are regarding battery integrity. To this end, the EX30's chassis and safety cage are produced with various forms of high-strength steel that optimally offset the impact of crashes.
Besides these passive safety standards, the EX30 boasts an advanced suite of new safety features. We'll get a complete picture of the system at the EX30's reveal on June 4, but let's look at the few details we know so far.
Volvo will integrate a new advanced driver alert system as standard on the EX30 that aims to assist drivers when they're not fully attentive. Besides the hands-on detection in the steering wheel, a special sensor detects eye and face movements about 13 times per second by using powerful algorithms. The goal is for the EX30 to let you know if you're distracted, tired, or inattentive.
Another new feature is the intersection auto brake feature – if another car crosses your path unexpectedly, it will activate and bring the vehicle safely to a halt.
