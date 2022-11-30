Volkswagen Wants You to 'MOVE' With New Special Edition Models

With the Winter Holidays just around the corner, Volkswagen hopes to sell more vehicles, so they have made a few enhancements to several models, wrapping everything up into the MOVE Special Edition.
Said to stay true to their motto, ‘Simply Get More,’ they feature additional gear inside and out, and could save customers up to €2,600 (equal to $2,692) in Germany, depending on the selected vehicle.
But what models are we looking at? That would be almost the entire range of ICE-powered machines currently available at Volkswagen on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, with the list comprising the Polo, Golf, Golf Estate, Taigo, T-Cross, T-Roc, T-Roc Cabriolet, Tiguan, and Tiguan Allspace.
According to the German automaker, some of the highlights of the new MOVE Special Editions include stuff such as the specific Zurich wheels, Ivory Silver Metallic special color, rear privacy windows, sill panel moldings, and exclusive logos with the ‘MOVE’ lettering.
Additional gear can be found inside, where the aforementioned rides feature stuff such as the Ready 2 Discover infotainment system, navigation, streaming & internet, and multi-function steering wheel. The climate control system, dusk-sensing headlamps and rain-sensing wipers that are part of the Light & Sight Package, background lighting, new seat covers with embossing and contrast stitching, as well as others are included too.
Since this decade is pretty much dedicated to saving the planet one car at a time in the automotive world, sustainable materials are on deck. Here, Volkswagen mentions up to 100% recycled materials, with up to 100 recycled PET bottles in each car, depending on the model. The green materials were used on the outer fabric of the seats, head restraints, headliner, and floor mats, and further contribute to the special nature of the limited edition cars that can be had with various engine and transmission options, and are currently on sale in selected European countries.
