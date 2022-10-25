2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI Special Edition Celebrates 40 Years of Driving Fun in the U.S.

Introduced in 1975, then launched in 1976, the Golf GTI started development in 1974. Some half a dozen staff members, including chief press officer Anton Konrad, masterminded the sporty variant of the Golf.
Hermann Hablitzel, member of the board for technology, was another key figure in the development of the Grand Touring Injection, originating from the Gran Turismo Iniezione. The very first completed vehicle was presented by Hablitzel to Toni Schmucker, chairman of the board of management at Volkswagen in 1975. The big kahuna immediately gave it the green light.
Nearly five decades later, the Wolfsburg-based automaker is celebrating 40 years of driving fun in the United States with a special edition. The 40th Anniversary Edition is exclusive to the U.S. market as a nod to the 1983 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI. Approximately 1,500 units are in the offing, roughly half fitted with the manual and half with the dual-clutch gearbox.
“The limited-production 40th Anniversary Edition model offers our North American enthusiasts a dose of heritage along with everything they love about the eight-generation Golf GTI,” said Hein Schafer, the senior vice president of product and strategy at Volkswagen of America. Priced at $33,055 for the three-pedal setup and $33,855 for the quick-shifting DSG, this fellow will be going on sale mid-model year for the 2023 model year.
Unique design cues are featured, including 40 decals and honeycomb flourishes that run along the door sills. The illuminated front grille is complemented by the GTI-specific red stripe. 19-inch wheels painted in gloss black and beautified with red pinstripe accents also need to be mentioned, the same wheels VeeDub uses on the Euro-spec Clubsport 45.
Wrapped in 235/35 summer-only performance rubber, these alloys are matched with a choice of four exterior colors: Urano Gray, Opal White Pearl, Pomelo Yellow Metallic, and the Tornado Red of the pictured vehicle. A black-painted roof, gloss-black mirror caps, a 40 clasp at the six o’clock position of the steering wheel, honeycomb accents, and Scalepaper Plaid cloth upholstery come standard, together with a golf ball-inspired shift knob for the row-your-own box. That said, care to guess what’s hiding under the hood?
As ever, it’s the turbo 2.0-liter mill that VW dubs EA888. This application is rated at 241 horsepower and 273 pound-foot (370 Nm) of torque. An electronic differential lock and adaptive damping come standard as well.
Nearly five decades later, the Wolfsburg-based automaker is celebrating 40 years of driving fun in the United States with a special edition. The 40th Anniversary Edition is exclusive to the U.S. market as a nod to the 1983 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI. Approximately 1,500 units are in the offing, roughly half fitted with the manual and half with the dual-clutch gearbox.
“The limited-production 40th Anniversary Edition model offers our North American enthusiasts a dose of heritage along with everything they love about the eight-generation Golf GTI,” said Hein Schafer, the senior vice president of product and strategy at Volkswagen of America. Priced at $33,055 for the three-pedal setup and $33,855 for the quick-shifting DSG, this fellow will be going on sale mid-model year for the 2023 model year.
Unique design cues are featured, including 40 decals and honeycomb flourishes that run along the door sills. The illuminated front grille is complemented by the GTI-specific red stripe. 19-inch wheels painted in gloss black and beautified with red pinstripe accents also need to be mentioned, the same wheels VeeDub uses on the Euro-spec Clubsport 45.
Wrapped in 235/35 summer-only performance rubber, these alloys are matched with a choice of four exterior colors: Urano Gray, Opal White Pearl, Pomelo Yellow Metallic, and the Tornado Red of the pictured vehicle. A black-painted roof, gloss-black mirror caps, a 40 clasp at the six o’clock position of the steering wheel, honeycomb accents, and Scalepaper Plaid cloth upholstery come standard, together with a golf ball-inspired shift knob for the row-your-own box. That said, care to guess what’s hiding under the hood?
As ever, it’s the turbo 2.0-liter mill that VW dubs EA888. This application is rated at 241 horsepower and 273 pound-foot (370 Nm) of torque. An electronic differential lock and adaptive damping come standard as well.