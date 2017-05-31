autoevolution

Volkswagen Vans Now Coming With Autonomous Emergency Braking As Standard

 
31 May 2017
by
Compared to passenger cars, commercial vehicles have always been late adopters of the newest technologies in the automotive world. Ford made a bit of a breakthrough with the thirteenth-generation F-150 by offering second-row inflatable seat belts, but Volkswagen has something even better to brag about.
To the point, all Volkswagen vans ordered from June 1, 2017, will get Front Assist with City Emergency Braking. And that’s a pretty bold move.

Professionals and business that depend on Europe’s workhorse of choice are prone to drive in the city more than on the open road. And the truth is, the urban jungle is a place where accidents happen pretty often. From the run-of-the-mill scratch in the parking lot to a rear-end bump at the traffic lights, the dangers are there. Then there are phone-loving pedestrians.

The latter issue is where autonomous emergency braking steps into the limelight. Providing assistance at speeds of under 18 mph (30 km/h), the system VW uses in its vans incorporates a radar at the front of the vehicle. The very first thing Front Assist does if a dangerous situation arises is to prepare for braking while warning the driver with audible and visual signals.

Given the possibility the driver doesn’t react, a short jolt of the brake ensues as a final warning. In worst case scenarios, City Emergency Braking kicks into action, reducing the vehicle’s speed or even preventing the collision.

“‘We’re really proud to be the first to fit AEB as standard to all our vans,” declared Sarah Cox, marketing boss at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, referring to the Caddy, Transporter, and the Crafter. “This means safer vehicles on our roads, leading to fewer accidents, lower costs for operators and potentially fewer lives lost: what could be more important?”

Beyond the potential to save lives and cut accidents, having autonomous emergency braking also pays dividend in terms of costs. In the UK, for example, the automaker estimates that vehicles fitted with AEB have an average insurance premium reduction of ten percent.
Volkswagen autonomous emergency braking Europe safety Volkswagen Caddy Volkswagen Transporter Volkswagen Crafter
 
